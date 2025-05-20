3x Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth downplays Nick Sirianni’s achievement crediting success to Eagles’ loaded roster

Former Super Bowl champion guard Mark Schlereth made a strong statement regarding Nick Sirianni's success with the Philadelphia Eagles in the wake of his contract extension. Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Sirianni extended his stay with the Eagles, reportedly becoming one of the highest-paid coaches in football.

On Tuesday, Schlereth shared his thoughts on Sirianni's success, crediting the players on the roster as the main reason he's been able to achieve so much. During today's episode of "Breakfast Ball," the retired guard mentioned the factors that have helped Sirianni succeed.

"I think, behind closed doors, Nick Sirianni does a great job managing all the personalities and all the people on that team," Schlereth said. "When you start breaking down the Philadelphia Eagles. ... top 3 offensive line, No. 1 running back in football, receiving core has to be top 3-5. Defensive line..."

This drew a response from Craig Carton, who criticized the fact that some use players' talent against head coaches.

"We can't use it against the guy!" Carton said. "We've also said Jalen Hurts isn't a top-five quarterback. So the guy has been to two Super Bowls without a top-five quarterback. The thing that I hate the most is when we try to use talent on a roster as some way to diminish what in this case, a head coach does."

He said that other coaches had success because they had a strong roster, including Bill Walsh with the San Francisco 49ers.

This was a recurrent debate during the 2024 NFL season. Fans even asked for Nick Sirianni's firing when they felt he couldn't close games properly or when they felt things could have gone wrong if it wasn't for their seemingly overpowered roster.

Eagles owner praised Nick Sirianni after signing new contract

After four years with the Eagles, Nick Sirianni extended his stay with the team. Going from a first-time coach contract to one of the best in the league is quite an achievement, especially with the way he coached the team to two Super Bowls in the last three seasons.

After the announcement, owner Jeffrey Lurie issued a statement praising Sirianni's work ethic and the culture he's built at Lincoln Financial Field:

"Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."

The Eagles are now the team to beat in the league, but they have already secured their guys to keep competing at the highest level.

