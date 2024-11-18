3x Super Bowl champ predicts doom for Doug Pederson and Co. after 52-6 "a** whipping" against Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars had their worst game of the season so far. They lost to the team with the best record in the NFC, the Detroit Lions. A blowout loss would be an understatement as the team failed to even put up low double-digits on their side of the scoreboard and lost the game 52-6.

The Jaguars have many problems that they need to address. Before Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys became the highest-paid player in the league's history earlier this season, QB Trevor Lawrence shared that title with Joe Burrow and Jordan Love. But he's failed to earn his paycheck so far.

Besides QB, the Jaguars also have to address their coaching problem. Calls for Doug Pederson's firing have only been growing with every game, and now Mike Schelerth believes that today's game was the final nail in the coffin for many in the organization.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said:

"I don’t believe that anyone will survive the night in @Jaguars organization. I believe the owner will clean house after that a** whipping."

Doug Pederson's situation with the Jaguars

A couple of days before the Lions game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport claimed Sunday's game would decide whether Doug Pederson would remain with the team. Now, after the 52-6 beating that Jacksonville took, it seems likely.

If Pederson is fired in the coming week, he would part ways with the team with a 3-14 record in his last 17 games as head coach. It's not all on him, though, as Trevor Lawrence's injuries and the team's failure to acquire high-quality weapons all contribute to his downfall.

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Doug Pederson started his career as Jacksonville HC with a 17-11 record but failed to stay consistent. Their latest loss to the Lions reflects a larger theme under Pederson's reign.

With Jags fans eagerly tracking news of the firing of their head coach, will owner Shad Khan pull the plug on him?

