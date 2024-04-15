Russell Wilson has struggled to find the same success in recent years that he did early in his NFL career. Before his failed run with the Denver Broncos, he helped the Seattle Seahawks appear in two Super Bowls and win one of them.

The veteran quarterback was recently quoted saying via Outkick that his accomplishments have helped to open doors for other black quarterbacks, such as Patrick Mahomes.

Former Bronco and current NFL analyst Mark Schlereth took issue with his statement and rejected the idea of Wilson taking credit. He discussed this during an episode of the Stinkin' Truth podcast.

"Let's not jump on the Patrick Mahomes bandwagon. That guy is as good as it gets. And by the way, those Super Bowls that you went to, you had a generational defense. The Legion of Boom became the model in the NFL at that time," Schlereth said.

"After they won that Super Bowl, every team in the league started trying to play the Match Cover 3 that Seattle and Pete Carroll put together."

"You had a generational defense, you had a run game with Marshawn Lynch in Beast Mode. You didn't have a cape on, you didn't sling the team on your back and carry them to the promised land. You were along for the ride to a degree."

Mahomes has also already won two NFL MVP awards in six years, while Wilson has never won one in his entire career. This includes his disappointing two years with the Denver Broncos, but he will try to change the narrative with the Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

Russell Wilson will try to bounce back with the Steelers

Despite signing a massive five-year contract extension with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson was released by the team after two seasons. His arrival was supposed to help the Broncos become Super Bowl contenders, but instead, they missed out on the NFL Playoff in both of his seasons there.

It appears that Wilson will be given another chance to prove he can still be among the top quarterbacks in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They signed him during the 2024 NFL free agency period and have announced that he is scheduled to be their starter. He will need to perform, given that they also acquired Justin Fields via trade.

Russell Wilson's status in Pittsburgh looks to indicate that he will start the year with extremely high stakes. A successful performance might put his career back on track, but if he stumbles again, as he did in Denver, his time as a starting quarterback may be over.

