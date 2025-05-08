3x Super Bowl champ weighs in on Eagles' signature move after revised 'tush push' ban proposal

NFL analyst Mark Schlereth recently discussed the controversial 'Tush Push' play on Thursday. While appearing on the popular show 'Breakfast Ball', Schlereth detailed how he understood why Philadelphia Eagles fans may be frustrated by the potential of the famous play being banned by the National Football League.

"I think where Eagles fans are actually truly pissed off about this is they created something. This play really didn't exist until they created it. So you're punishing a football team for becoming really creative and doing something that people just can't defend."

However, he then continued by highlighting his belief that the move should be banned due to inconsistencies in the play on special teams and that the Eagles would still be the best team in the league even if they could not use the play.

"Now, my stance has always been, I'd outlaw it simply because it's outlawed on special teams. You can't do it. I hate the inconsistency of it. But can the Eagles win without the 'Tush Push'? Yes, they're the best team, the best constructed roster in all football. So can they win without it? Absolutely, because they're better than everybody."

The 'Tush Push' play has become extremely discussed over the past few months with the move almost being banned at the annual coaches meeting earlier in the year. However, the decision to ban or not to ban was tabled until a further meeting, where the topic will once again be discussed.

Does Philadelphia need the 'Tush Push' play to succeed?

The Eagles won Super Bowl 59 this year and arguably have the best roster in the NFL on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Offensively, the team features QB Jalen Hurts, RB Saquon Barkley, WR AJ Brown, and WR Devonta Smith. In 2024, they averaged 27.2 points per game and 179.3 rushing yards per contest, values that ranked No. 7 and No. 2 in the league respectively.

Defensively, the unit features stars in Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean, Zack Baun, and Quinyon Mitchell. They allowed only 17.8 points against per game in 2024, something that was second best in the entire NFL. They were also crucial in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes, earning six sacks and having two interceptions.

Only time will tell whether the 'Tush Push' play is banned in 2025, however, it is evident that the Eagles would still be one of the best teams in the league without the famous and controversial move.

