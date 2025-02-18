3X Super Bowl champion calls out Bengals for punishing Tee Higgins with potential franchise tag

Word of the Cincinnati Bengals potentially placing the franchise tag on their soon-to-be free-agent wide receiver once again is being met with disgust by a former Super Bowl champion.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Breakfast Ball,” three-time champion Mark Schlereth said that if the club chooses to put the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, it will negatively impact the locker room.

"This is the kind of stuff that really sits poorly with players in the locker room."

Higgins, whom Cincy drafted in round two back in 2020, has been an integral part of an offense that relies heavily on the passing game, with Joe Burrow often calling Higgins’ or Ja’Marr Chase’s number. The 26-year-old is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents at his position come March 12.

The Bengals are not known to be an extravagant spending team, and for Schlereth, placing the franchise tag on Higgins would send a clear message to the team, though for him, the wrong one.

"The bottom line is they’re not in this thing to win it," said Schlereth of the management team, if the tag is placed on Higgins.

"It plays so poorly within the locker room," he went on to say.

Higgins was second among the Bengals in receiving yards last season (911) while making a career-high 10 touchdown catches. His 73 receptions were one short of his career-best from 2021 and 2022.

The franchise tag is a “punishment”

The franchise tag gives a team’s front office control over what they can do with a high-profile free agent. It means, essentially, they’ll be able to receive some compensation for losing a big name.

For Schlereth, it’s a slap in the face for a player of Higgins’ caliber.

"The franchise tag is considered or looked at inside the locker room as a punishment. You’re being punished for being great."

Higgins, a former Clemson product, has posted two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in Cincy while registering over 900 yards through the air in four of his five NFL campaigns.

Franchise tagging him for a second straight year for Schlereth could make the players think negatively about the front office.

"You look at the front office, you look at the ownership group, and you say they’re a bunch of cheap SOBs."

Despite Higgins’ contributions, the Bengals have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons after making it to the AFC Championship Game in consecutive years before that.

"It creates a situation where you become essentially a mercenary, an independent contractor, and when you’re an independent contractor, you’re not going all out or sacrificing for your team," Schlereth added.

The tag window officially opened on Tuesday and will last until March 4.

