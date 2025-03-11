Justin Fields entered the 2025 NFL free agency period as one of the best available quarterbacks. He was expected to have several teams interested in potentially signing him and it didn't take long for him to pick one. He quickly signed a two-year contract with the New York Jets worth $40 million.

It's a new era for the Jets as they will enter the 2025 NFL season with a new quarterback, head coach and general manager. Fields will be replacing Aaron Rodgers, but former three-time Super Bowl winner and current NFL analyst Mark Schlereth still thinks they should draft another one.

He explained why during an appearance on Breakfast Ball:

"The best of him is still in an offense in which you're going to dominate in the RPO game. You're going to dominate on the quarterback run game. He's going to be a big part of your rushing offense because that's what e=he does, and honestly, that's what he's best at.

"I've sat down and talked with him about this, so he'd be the first to admit, 'Hey man, I've got to become a better pocket passer.' He has grown, but he's not growing to the point where he's a legitimate threat for dropping back and operating out of the pocket on a consistent basis."

He continued:

"So you're going to have to develop an offense for that guy. The other thing I think you have to do if you're the Jets is you have to draft the quarterback. I'm not saying you have to draft one in the first round, but you've got be in the quarterback procurement business in the draft."

Mark Schelerth pointed out that Justin Fields' specific strength is rushing skills, but he lacks the ability to be a consistent pocket passer. This has pretty much been the story of his career so far with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Schlereth suggested that the Jets can design their offense around this temporarily, but should still be seeking a long-term replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft.

What Justin Fields means for Jets' 2025 NFL Draft strategy

Justin Fields

Many around the NFL speculated that the Jets could be targeting a quarterback, such as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, with their seventh-overall pick in the 2025 draft. They no longer need to do so after signing Justin Fields in free agency, opening the door for them to target other needs on their roster.

The Jets lost two offensive tackles and star cornerback D.J. Reed during free agency this year, so one of these positions can potentially be targeted instead.

As Mark Schlereth pointed out, they will also have the option of picking another developmental quarterback in a later round, such as Jaxson Dart or Will Howard. Regardless of their strategy, signing Fields surely increases their overall flexibility in the draft.

