3x Titans Pro Bowler delivers his verdict on 'Mr Mayonnaise' Will Levis’ franchise QB credentials

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is looking to become more than Mr. Mayonnaise, the man who made news a year ago while mixing his coffee with mayonnaise and drinking it after eating an unpeeled banana. He has already entrenched himself as the team's new starter under center, having succeeded veteran Ryan Tannehill in the middle of the 2023–24 season.

And according to Delanie Walker, he did a great job. Speaking on Up Up & Adams, the three-time Pro Bowl tight end said:

“What he did last year was phenomenal. Just to come in there and play very well, show guys that he’s tough, he wanna win games. He’ll put his body on the line just to get a W.

"You wanna see that in your quarterback. You don’t wanna see them get hurt. You gotta calm down a little bit this year, we need you every game. But I like what I’m seeing. We think that Will is our franchise quarterback.”

Will Levis will greatly benefit from having veteran wideout on Titans, says HC

Once Will Levis begins his first full season as the Titans' starting QB, he will have a greatly revamped offensive core.

The most notable addition is running back Tony Pollard, who joins from Dallas to replace Derrick Henry as the primary rusher. However, according to head coach Brian Callahan, another free agent signing, wideout Tyler Boyd, has the potential to have the most impact.

The two know each other well from their days as Cincinnati Bengals, with whom they reached Super Bowl LVI. Calling the veteran's presence "a huge benefit", Callahan said:

"He's definitely got an advantage over any normal free agent because he's been in quite a bit of the offense in terms of names, expectations, route details, and coaching points he's heard over the last five years."

Boyd, who said he had always been fixated on Nashville because of that familiarity, said:

"He's a heckuva coach, and I've been a part of his offense for a while now, so I just felt like it was a good fit. It just felt right."

Levis also expressed excitement at the connection:

"It's cool to be able to watch all these cutups of him balling out, making all these plays and on the teach tape running these routes exactly like how we're telling everyone else to."

The Titans' other projected starting weapons are wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley, and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.