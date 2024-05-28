3x Titans Pro Bowler delivers his verdict on 'Mr Mayonnaise' Will Levis’ franchise QB credentials

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3x Titans Pro Bowler delivers his verdict on 'Mr Mayonnaise' Will Levis’ franchise QB credentials

3x Titans Pro Bowler delivers his verdict on 'Mr Mayonnaise' Will Levis’ franchise QB credentials

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 28, 2024 17:42 GMT
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is looking to become more than Mr. Mayonnaise, the man who made news a year ago while mixing his coffee with mayonnaise and drinking it after eating an unpeeled banana. He has already entrenched himself as the team's new starter under center, having succeeded veteran Ryan Tannehill in the middle of the 2023–24 season.

And according to Delanie Walker, he did a great job. Speaking on Up Up & Adams, the three-time Pro Bowl tight end said:

“What he did last year was phenomenal. Just to come in there and play very well, show guys that he’s tough, he wanna win games. He’ll put his body on the line just to get a W.
also-read-trending Trending
"You wanna see that in your quarterback. You don’t wanna see them get hurt. You gotta calm down a little bit this year, we need you every game. But I like what I’m seeing. We think that Will is our franchise quarterback.”

Will Levis will greatly benefit from having veteran wideout on Titans, says HC

Once Will Levis begins his first full season as the Titans' starting QB, he will have a greatly revamped offensive core.

The most notable addition is running back Tony Pollard, who joins from Dallas to replace Derrick Henry as the primary rusher. However, according to head coach Brian Callahan, another free agent signing, wideout Tyler Boyd, has the potential to have the most impact.

The two know each other well from their days as Cincinnati Bengals, with whom they reached Super Bowl LVI. Calling the veteran's presence "a huge benefit", Callahan said:

"He's definitely got an advantage over any normal free agent because he's been in quite a bit of the offense in terms of names, expectations, route details, and coaching points he's heard over the last five years."

Boyd, who said he had always been fixated on Nashville because of that familiarity, said:

"He's a heckuva coach, and I've been a part of his offense for a while now, so I just felt like it was a good fit. It just felt right."

Levis also expressed excitement at the connection:

"It's cool to be able to watch all these cutups of him balling out, making all these plays and on the teach tape running these routes exactly like how we're telling everyone else to."

The Titans' other projected starting weapons are wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley, and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी