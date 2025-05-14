"4:25pm is nasty work for Super Bowl rematch" - NFL fans have major complaint with Chiefs-Eagles Week 2 game's scheduling

On Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz took to X to share that the Super Bowl 59 rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is expected to take place at 4:25 PM on FOX in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.

"Sources: The Super Bowl rematch between the #Eagles and #Chiefs is set for Week 2 in Kansas City, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. 🔥🔥."

In response, some NFL fans felt as though this match was too big not to be in a prime time television slot.

"4:25 is nasty work for a SB rematch." one fan wrote.

"Week 2 okay But not prime time Interesting." one fan added.

"How this one isn’t SNF I don’t know?." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans speculated how the Chiefs and the Eagles team records would look after this major contest.

"Eagles going 0-2 to start the season." one fan stated.

"Cry Eagles getting torched." one fan said.

"Not the best time slot for this Game but tbh it really don’t matter when or where. Birds taking care of Buisness." one fan wrote.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

Should the game be confirmed by the National Football League, the matchup in week 2 will be a rematch of Super Bowl 59 when the Eagles defeated the Chiefs. The final score in the Super Bowl was 40-22 but it felt much more lopsided in favor of Philly than the score outlines. At one point in the game, the Eagles were winning by a score of 34-0 in the third quarter, a truly remarkable feat to accomplish against the Mahomes dynasty Chiefs.

Looking to 2025, both the Chiefs and the Eagles are expected to remain as two of the best teams in the NFL. The Eagles lost various key players this offseason through free agency, including Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, and Milton Williams. However, they drafted very well and added LB Jihaad Campbell and S Andrew Mukuba to help the defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs lost OL Joe Thuney in a trade to the Chicago Bears. However, they also drafted extremely well in replacing Thuney. The franchise picked OT Josh Simmons in the first round of the selection process this year.

Only time will tell who wins the Super Bowl 59 rematch, however, it is evident that fans are excited about the big game, even if it is not being played in prime time.

