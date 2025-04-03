$4,400,000,000 NFC franchise predicted to draft Will Howard by trading up for Ohio State QB in Round 2 

Will Howard finished his collegiate career on a triumphant note. He initially committed to play for the Kansas State Wildcats in 2020. After four seasons, Howard joined the Ohio State Buckeyes for his final collegiate campaign last year. During the 2024 campaign, he helped the program win its first national championship victory since 2014.

Howard is one of the quarterbacks who declared for this year's NFL draft. He is projected to be a late-Round 2 to early Round 3 pick this month. However, one particular $4,400,000,000 valued NFC franchise is considered his best potential landing spot.

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Field Yates shared his latest mock draft. This time, he has the New Orleans Saints trading up in the second round. He projected that the Saints would trade a third-round and fifth-round pick with the Washington Commanders for the No. 61 overall pick.

"One last trade. It's getting late in Round 2, and only four quarterbacks have come off the board. New Orleans – which should be thinking about its future under center – might take the opportunity to flip an extra Day 3 selection to Washington to move up 10 picks and capitalize," Yates wrote via ESPN.com.

He explained this draft by talking about Derek Carr's recent contract restructuring. The four-time Pro Bowler is expected to play one more campaign with the Saints. However, the team might decide to part ways following the 2025 season.

"Derek Carr's contract restructure means he will stick in New Orleans for at least one more season, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that. Spencer Rattler, flashed in his rookie season, but he's no sure thing as a 2024 fifth-rounder. Howard, though, is accurate and mobile. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, and ran for seven more scores," Yates added.

The Saints underwent a head coaching change this offseason. They fired Dennis Allen after an underwhelming 5-12 campaign and brought in Kellen Moore as his replacement. Thus, having a natty winning quarterback like Will Howard and having him develop with Moore right from the start could be beneficial in the long run.

Will Howard shares true feelings about meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ohio State quarterback has met Mike Tomlin and the Steelers twice so far ahead of the draft. The franchise is in dire need of a starting quarterback. They parted ways with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson after the 2024 season.

The Steelers were reported to have sent an offer to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. However, the veteran quarterback has yet to decide his future. During his Pro Day, Howard said that he had a positive interaction with Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers representatives.

"It's been really good," Howard said via SteelersNow's Alan Saunders. "I spent some time with them yesterday. Coach Tomlin, Coach Smith, it's been really good, I really like those guys. It's close to home for me, it's close to here, there's a lot of things to like about it. You never know, anything can happen, but it's definitely a great spot."

The Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph on a two-year, $8 million deal last month. However, he is not viewed as a long-term solution to the team's quarterback woes. It will be interesting to see who the Steelers land with later on this month.

