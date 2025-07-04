4 months after securing $160,000,000 contract, Myles Garrett breaks silence on locker room reaction to offseason trade drama

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett appears to have patched up any issues he may have had with the club and his teammates during the offseason.
Garrett had requested a trade earlier in February but was swayed to extend his deal in Cleveland, signing a four-year deal worth $160 million on March 9.
Speaking to The Athletic on Thursday, Garrett said:
“I’ve talked to (my teammates), and they understand it’s a business. We love what we do, and I love this team, and they understand that I was trying to do what’s best for me.
“And after talking with them, like I said months ago, talking with AB (general manager Andrew Berry) and (coach) Kevin (Stefanski) about what’s best for me and what’s best for this team, eventually that aligned, and we’re looking forward to the future of this team.”
For Myles Garrett, all of that is behind him, and he’s optimistic the team can improve on its 3-14 campaign in 2024 when the new season begins.
“I look forward to having my best season for sure, and I think it’s trending that way,” Garrett said.
In free agency this spring, the Browns added three new defensive players: Julian Okwara, Joe Tyron-Shoyinka and Maliek Collins. They also made a splash at the 2025 NFL draft, selecting Mason Graham at No. 5, the Defensive MVP at the 2024 Rose Bowl for Michigan.
Browns success depends on two players, including Myles Garrett
For the Browns to have a big turnaround season in 2025, they need the best out of two individuals in particular.
According to The Athletic, those two players are Myles Garrett and Joe Flacco. Garrett has for a long time been the standout defensive player, and according to writer Zac Jackson, that must continue into 2025.
Garrett is a four-time first-team All-Pro at defensive end and a six-time Pro Bowler who’s had 12+ sacks in six of his eight NFL seasons. Za’Darius Smith was second on the team last season for sacks with five, but he was traded to the Detroit Lions in November.
Meanwhile, Flacco is a former Super Bowl champion and MVP who came off the couch essentially to take this team to the playoffs in the 2023 campaign. He was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year by the Associated Press for his efforts.
He spent the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts but signed with the Browns in April for a one-year, $4 million deal.
