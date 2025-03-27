$48,000,000 Packers star claims Travis Hunter can become highest-paid NFL player of all time in eye-opening remark

Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs believes that Travis Hunter could be the highest-paid player of all time in the NFL.

Ad

Hunter is a star two-way player who was a star receiver and a lockdown corner in college. Entering the NFL, Hunter has said he will be able to play both positions, and if he does, Jacobs thinks that if he does he could be the highest-paid player of all-time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If he is able to do it, though, he gonna have to be the highest-paying player of all time… I think he earned the right, dude," Jacobs said. "You give him a chance to at least see, I think he earned that. Do I think that it's possible? Like, I don't know [if] it's possible. It ain't never been done for real, for like every play. …

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I say, give him a chance, let him see if he can do it. It will all depend on his body because who you know do that? Bro, nobody ever. It has never been done like, you have people to take a little few, you know I'm saying, like, he really gonna change? Like I said, I think he earned the right to be able to at least see.”

Ad

Travis Hunter being the highest-paid player in the NFL would be a bit of a surprise, given that quarterbacks have traditionally been the highest-paid.

But, if he proves he can be a cornerback and a receiver, Jacobs, who's in the midst of a four-year $48 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, thinks a team would pay him as if they were paying two players, which would make him the highest-paid player.

Ad

Travis Hunter wants to play both ways in the NFL

Despite being a star two-way player in college, it's uncertain if Travis Hunter will be given the chance to play both ways in the NFL.

Hunter, however, said he is confident he can continue to play both ways in the NFL and have success at both positions.

"They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it," Hunter said at the NFL Scouting Combine, via NFL.com, "but I tell them I'm just different. I am a different person... Nobody has done it, but I feel like I've put my body through a lot. I do a lot of treatment; people don't get to see that part... But I know I can do it."

Travis Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver at Colorado while adding 35 tackles, 11 pass defense, four interceptions and one forced fumble on defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.