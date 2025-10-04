  • home icon
“He’s got a fat mouth”: 49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir torches Kyren Williams over Rams RB's taunt during Week 5 Game

By Andre Castillo
Published Oct 04, 2025 23:45 GMT
Deommodore Lenoir reacts to Kyren WIlliams
Deommodore Lenoir reacts to Kyren WIlliams' taunting during Week 5 game

Kyren Williams became the subject of mockery when rookie defensive tackle Alfred Collins forced a fumble on him during Thursday's Week 5 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. However, Deommodore Lenore believes it must have been karma.

During an Instagram Live chat on Saturday, the cornerback revealed that the running back had taunted him after scoring a receiving touchdown, using some strong words about it:

"He's got a fat mouth. He shouldn't have been talking. He pointed at me when he scored."
As for Williams, he was apologetic (starts at 4:54 below):

“S—t sucks. I don’t know. I just got to hold onto the ball. I feel like I let the team down at the 1-yard line, not securing the one thing that matters and scoring the touchdown. So, I put this all on me, honestly, and just knowing that I got to be better. ...We wouldn’t have even gotten there if I’d held onto the ball.”
He would receive support in the form of social media messages from defensive players Poona Ford and Byron Young:

Meanwhile, head coach Sean McVay reacted:

“Anytime in this league with the way guys attack at the football, if you don't have both hands on the ball in traffic, you're going to leave yourself susceptible for it to come out. It's what it appeared, like, what occurred right there. But I love that guy.”

Sean McVay reacts to Kyren Williams being stuffed in overtime vs 49ers

As costly as Kyren Williams' fumble was, however, it was not the end for the Rams. The 49ers, who started the ensuing drive at the 1, went three-and-out, with Thomas Morestead precariously putting the ball on the opposing 47.

That allowed the Rams to force overtime with a field goal with two seconds left, but the fight ended there. Eddy Pineiro retook the lead for the 49ers with a field goal, then Williams was stuffed by Marques Sigle on fourth down while in enemy territory to end the game.

In his presser, Sean McVay admitted that he erred by going for it, calling it "a poor decision":

"I'm pretty sick right now. I'm sick of the spot that I put our group in to end the game."

The team's next game will be at the Baltimore Ravens on October 12. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on Fox.

