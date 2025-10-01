49ers DE Mykel Williams reveals reason behind wearing Alabama jersey despite being Georgia Bulldogs alum

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams found himself on the losing end of a hilarious situation last weekend. No. 17 Alabama faced No. 5 Georgia in a heated college football rivalry, and Williams had a bet with Niners quarterback Mac Jones on the winner.Williams, a Bullbogs alum, backed his school in the matchup, while Jones, a former Crimson Tide man, backed his school. The loser of the bet had to wear the other party's school shirt.Unfortunately for Williams, Georgia couldn't get past Alabama in a close game, and he was forced to wear an Alabama shirt for losing the wager.CBS Sports' Matt Lively interviewed the defensive end in a clip posted by OurSF49ers on Tuesday. He asked Williams to explain why he's wearing an Alabama shirt.&quot;It was Mac,&quot; Williams said, laughingly. &quot;I lost a bet to him. My dawgs lost to the Tide, so I had to wear the sweater ... Yeah, I was [screaming at the TV Saturday night] ... I was catching parts of the game, and I just hate the end result.&quot;Lively asked him what he'd say to Georgia given its performance.&quot;I liked the fight, but that ain't the standard,&quot; he said. &quot;We gave up too many in the first half. I know we didn't give up none in the second half, but too many in the first.&quot;The result saw a radical change in the college football rankings. Alabama went from 17th to 10th, while Georgia went from fifth to 12th.How did Alabama beat Georgia?Alabama entered the game with a steep hill to climb as the lower-ranked team on the road. However, they dug their heels in and kept the Bulldogs at bay. The first half saw 38 of the 45 points scored in the game, as Alabama entered halftime up 24-14.The second half turned into a game of defensive chess, with only Georgia managing to score any points. But that one-yard touchdown rush by Josh McCray wasn't enough to get them over the hump, and the game ended 24-21.Both quarterbacks had stable performances. Alabama's Ty Simpson recorded 276 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions by completing 63.2% of his throws. Georgia's Gunner Stockton threw for 130 yards, one score and no picks by completing 65.0% of his passes.