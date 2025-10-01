  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 49ers DE Mykel Williams reveals reason behind wearing Alabama jersey despite being Georgia Bulldogs alum

49ers DE Mykel Williams reveals reason behind wearing Alabama jersey despite being Georgia Bulldogs alum

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 01, 2025 11:56 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams found himself on the losing end of a hilarious situation last weekend. No. 17 Alabama faced No. 5 Georgia in a heated college football rivalry, and Williams had a bet with Niners quarterback Mac Jones on the winner.

Ad

Williams, a Bullbogs alum, backed his school in the matchup, while Jones, a former Crimson Tide man, backed his school. The loser of the bet had to wear the other party's school shirt.

Unfortunately for Williams, Georgia couldn't get past Alabama in a close game, and he was forced to wear an Alabama shirt for losing the wager.

CBS Sports' Matt Lively interviewed the defensive end in a clip posted by OurSF49ers on Tuesday. He asked Williams to explain why he's wearing an Alabama shirt.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It was Mac," Williams said, laughingly. "I lost a bet to him. My dawgs lost to the Tide, so I had to wear the sweater ... Yeah, I was [screaming at the TV Saturday night] ... I was catching parts of the game, and I just hate the end result."

Lively asked him what he'd say to Georgia given its performance.

Ad
"I liked the fight, but that ain't the standard," he said. "We gave up too many in the first half. I know we didn't give up none in the second half, but too many in the first."
Ad

The result saw a radical change in the college football rankings. Alabama went from 17th to 10th, while Georgia went from fifth to 12th.

How did Alabama beat Georgia?

Alabama entered the game with a steep hill to climb as the lower-ranked team on the road. However, they dug their heels in and kept the Bulldogs at bay. The first half saw 38 of the 45 points scored in the game, as Alabama entered halftime up 24-14.

Ad

The second half turned into a game of defensive chess, with only Georgia managing to score any points. But that one-yard touchdown rush by Josh McCray wasn't enough to get them over the hump, and the game ended 24-21.

Both quarterbacks had stable performances. Alabama's Ty Simpson recorded 276 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions by completing 63.2% of his throws. Georgia's Gunner Stockton threw for 130 yards, one score and no picks by completing 65.0% of his passes.

About the author
Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications