49ers' Deommodore Lenoir sends Myles Garrett 4-word pitch after Browns All-Pro's bombshell trade request

It seems suitors are already lining up for Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett, who dropped a bombshell on Monday afternoon by officially demanding a trade away from the franchise. Garrett made it clear that his sights were firmly set on winning a Super Bowl before he enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame, setting a clear timeline for what he wants as he approaches the final chapter of his NFL career at 29.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl," Garrett wrote in his trade request.

"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

It didn't take too long for the recruitment drive to begin. The San Francisco 49ers were one of the first teams to be linked with a trade for Garrett and are currently one of the top five betting favorites to pull the trigger on the Browns All-Pro. Niners corner Deommodore Lenoir made sure to play his part in the proceedings, recruiting Garrett in public on social media:

"Let's get a ring," Lenoir wrote across a collage of him and Garrett on Instagram, tagging the Browns DE.

Are the San Francisco 49ers the right fit for Myles Garrett?

There's a few points to note when it comes to Garrett. At 29, the Browns star is in the prime of his life and plays a premium position, which means all 31 teams will likely be interested in a trade.

The second is that Garrett has stressed the fact that he wants to land on a contender, which means only teams with a legitimate shot at going all the way to the Super Bowl will stand a chance at landing the All-Pro DE.

Those factors mean the Niners would stand to make a pretty decent destination for Garrett.

The Browns rusher's contract is also a feasible one. His salary cap hit stands at $19.7 million in 2025 and $20.4 million in 2026, though the Niners will likely have to hand him a large check next year.

