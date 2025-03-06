"Welcome to San Francisco" - 49ers fans recruit Joey Bosa for reunion with brother Nick after Chargers release 5x Pro Bowl DE

As teams prepare for the beginning of the new league year and free agency, release of big-money players continues. One name that has been discussed is five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adam Schefter shared on Wednesday night that the Chargers made the anticipated move of releasing Joey Bosa to save $25.36 million on their salary cap.

The move saw the 49ers fans flood Schefter's post to recruit the give-time Pro Bowler to San Francisco for a reunion with his brother Nick Bosa. NFL insider Ian Rapoport also mentioned 49ers as a potential landing spot for the former Defensive Rookie of the Year, who will now weigh all the options to pick his next team.

"Well now the #Niners can get him for just money and nothing else." One fan noted.

"Welcome to San Francisco."

"Maga bros about to go crazy."

"San Fran bound" One person simply wrote on social media

Fans continued their prediction that Joey Bosa will be joining the 49ers this offseason.

"YOU ARE A SAN FRANCISCO 49ER" Another person wrote

"The #Chargers star will have options - joining his brother Nick in SF is one of them. His release saved the Chargers $25M against the cap." NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted

Despite the massive contract, Joey Bosa has done well. However, he had a down season in 2024 as in 14 games (nine starts), he recorded a pair of forced fumbles, 5.0 sacks, and 13 quarterback hits en route to the Pro Bowl.

He is going to be an unrestricted free agent and can join any team for the league minimum.

Which team makes the most sense to sign Joey Bosa?

Several teams are expected to be interested in Joey Bosa as he is still one of the most-feared defensive ends in the NFL. One team that should be on the phone with his agent is the Las Vegas Raiders.

With a new defensive-minded coach in the legendary Pete Carroll and after re-signing defensive end Maxx Crosby to the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history, getting him another pass-rusher for cheap at his level would do wonders for the defense.

Another team that should be in play is the Detroit Lions. Pairing Joey Bosa with Aidan Hutchinson will trouble the opposing offense. With defensive end Marcus Davenport being an unrestricted free agent this offseason, there is an opening on their 4-3 defense for him to fit.

With the injuries to the Lions to end last season, they will want to beef up with Pro Bowl talent if they can sign him. The San Francisco 49ers are going to be the frontrunner for Bosa's services, but many teams make sense for him to sign with.

