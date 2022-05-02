San Francisco 49ers GM opens up on potential Deebo Samuel trade

Deebo Samuel has still not been traded. There’s only so many ways this can be reported, but here we go again. The wide receiver is still insisting that he be traded from the 49ers. But, according to the San Francisco 49ers, they have received no offers lately.

That’s not to say the offers didn’t come in initially. Other reports have suggested the team received offers, but they weren’t even close to good enough for the value they've placed on Samuel. As of today, according to GM John Lynch, nothing’s changed.

No news is good news, right? Not in this case.

Cam Inman @CamInman #49ers fielded no calls about Deebo Samuel trade today. "Nothing's changed" -- John Lynch #49ers fielded no calls about Deebo Samuel trade today. "Nothing's changed" -- John Lynch

From Samuel’s point of view, his move to another team seems more and more unlikely. If the 49ers are turning down valid offers, including the number-ten pick and an additional pick in the NFL draft from the New York Jets, then it’s no wonder the offers have dried up. It could be the 49ers have placed a higher value on Samuel’s abilities than other teams are willing to offer.

Should Deebo Samuel's value be as high as the 49ers are insisting?

From the 49ers' side of it, their stubbornness may come back to haunt them. If Samuel doesn’t get his way, it’s a good possibility he'll just sit out for the season. This is an option that players have used before. Of course, if Samuel does take this path, he’ll also lose a season of pay.

According to Samuel, it’s not about the money. He doesn’t like how he’s being used in San Francisco. Of course, the argument could be made that it’s Kyle Shanahan’s coaching and system that made a superstar out of Samuel last season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He knows his trade request could "drag out for a while" Deebo Samuel is still "dug in" on leaving the 49ers, per @JFowlerESPN He knows his trade request could "drag out for a while" Deebo Samuel is still "dug in" on leaving the 49ers, per @JFowlerESPNHe knows his trade request could "drag out for a while" https://t.co/CZRhoKkhyH

And if one looks at his prior NFL campaigns, the stats aren’t there. Should the wide receiver’s value be so high based on last year alone? Only the 49ers seem to think so.

Now, however, a new team has emerged as a possible destination. The Baltimore Ravens traded Marquis “Hollywood” Brown to move up in the draft. One position they didn’t bother to draft for - wide receiver.

If Samuel, somehow, landed in Baltimore, he could stop worrying about being over-used, and start complaining about being under-used. It’s why Hollywood wanted out of Baltimore. He didn’t like the system and the lack of targets coming his way. It may be a moot point anyway. The Ravens probably won't be able to offer the high price being sought for Deebo Samuel.

Edited by Windy Goodloe