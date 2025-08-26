"49ers are going to trade for Shedeur Sanders. Aren't they?": Insider links Browns rookie to Kyle Shanahan's team after San Francisco's latest move

Shedeur Sanders is set to make the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster for the 2025 season. However, the rookie quarterback has also been linked with a trade to the San Francisco 49ers following the team's latest roster moves.

On Monday, it was reported that Kyle Shanahan's 49ers waived quarterbacks Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai, among others, ahead of the roster cuts. When 49ers insider Grant Cohn caught a glimpse of the players the team waived, he suggested that San Francisco might look to lure Sanders.

"The 49ers are going to trade for Shedeur Sanders aren't they," Cohn tweeted.

Grant Cohn @grantcohn The 49ers are going to trade for Shedeur Sanders aren't they.

The 49ers will start quarterback Brock Purdy for their 2025 season, while Mac Jones is expected to serve as his backup.

Since San Francisco has just two quarterbacks heading into the upcoming season, there is a possibility that the team could trade for another QB as a third-string player to potentially develop and keep for emergencies.

Cohn believes that Sanders might be the signal-caller that the 49ers might target.

Shedeur Sanders played in two of Browns' preseason games

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders played in two of the Browns' three preseason games this year.

Sanders looked solid in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 30-10 win over the Panthers.

Sanders missed Cleveland's second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an oblique injury.

However, Sanders played in the Browns' third and final preseason game against the LA Rams. He struggled for rhythm, completing three of six passes for 14 yards and lost a total of 41 yards on five sacks.

Nonetheless, the Browns appeared to be convinced of Sanders' potential. Cleveland named Joe Flacco as its starting quarterback for the 2025 season, but Sanders will compete with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the QB2 role.

The Browns will open their regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.

