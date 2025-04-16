49ers insider connects the dots on Jalen Ramsey's potential move to San Francisco amid trade rumors

Jalen Ramsey might be traded ahead of next season, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday. And one team has reportedly got the connections to lure him in.

Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn floated the San Francisco 49ers as an ideal destination for the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback given his ties to two coaches there - defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and assistant head coach Gus Bradley, whom he played for at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It also fills a roster need as fellow Pro Bowler Charvarius Ward has left for the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, creating a vacancy at the starting spot opposite Deommodore Lenoir.

The next person up on the 49ers' cornerback depth chart is Renardo Green, who started seven games as a rookie, mainly in nickel packages.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier comments on Jalen Ramsey trade

At the presser, Grier did not give any exact reasons for trading Ramsey, who according to him did not request it. But he did hint that the move represented "the best chance to help us win not only just this year, but in the future as well:"

"Really, after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward. These decisions aren't done quickly and taken lightly because we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this."

And for him, a trade does not necessarily mean the beginning of a rebuild:

"That word has not been brought up at all. We have a lot of really good football players on this roster still, at some places that impact games."

The move will certainly have major effects on the Dolphins' cornerback rotation. Kader Kohou is the team's starting nickelback and is projected to remain that way, although he can just as easily be shifted outside.

They also signed former first-rounder Artie Burns and still have Storm Duck and Cam Smith, among others, on their roster. About Smith, Grier implored him to stay healthy and improve in Year 3:

"He has shown some flashes, but this is a very big year for him. He knows what's expected because we can't hold his hand and wait for him anymore."

The Dolphins begin spring camp on April 21.

