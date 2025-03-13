49ers insider serves Brock Purdy harsh reality check on $50,000,000 contract after Mac Jones' signing

The San Francisco 49ers are in talks with Brock Purdy over a contract extension, and the two sides are expected to reach an agreement before the season commences. However, the team made an interesting move on Wednesday, sparking speculation that negotiations weren't going smoothly.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 49ers are reportedly signing quarterback Mac Jones to a two-year, $7 million deal. The consensus is that the former New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars star will be the team's backup quarterback. However, 49ers insider Grant Cohn believes his acquisition was a message from the front office to Purdy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"(Jones) fits the 49ers offense really well," Cohn said (Timestamp: 0:45). "He's like a young Jimmy Garoppolo, but cheap. He throws as well as Brock Purdy, and he's a lot cheaper than Brock Purdy."\

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cohn added that signing Jones gave San Francisco the leverage in negotiations with Purdy, and the team would walk away from the table if the quarterback didn't accept their best offer (Timestamp: 1:01):

"Now there's pressure on Brock Purdy. If you want $50 million a year and you won't settle for a penny less, well, the Niners have someone who's 80% is good for 5% of the price. If Purdy wants to hold out, then he's just going to hand the starting job over to Mac Jones. ... This is all the more reason not to just give Brock Purdy whatever he wants."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Lynch on Brock Purdy's future

While Mac Jones' signing does cast doubt over Brock Purdy's future in San Francisco, 49ers general manager John Lynch has said that the team views Purdy as the future of the franchise.

After the team's season-ending loss to the Arizona Cardinals, he said:

"What we know about Brock is that he's our guy. We have interest in him being around for a long, long time. He's done so much for our organization. He's won big games, had a little tougher task as we all did with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year. Just could never string games where we were all together and through that, he continued to lead, continued to play at a high level."

Ad

Expand Tweet

For now, Purdy has nothing to be concerned about. However, things could change if contract negotiations do not go well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.