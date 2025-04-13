Brock Purdy is arguably one of the few remaining big-name players, and the last at quarterback, still awaiting a new contract.

On Friday, reports emerged that the New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr had suffered a shoulder injury that could put him out of action for the entire 2025 season. That could leave the franchise without a dependable starting quarterback.

In a video posted on Saturday, San Francisco 49ers' Sports Illustrated insider Grant Cohn made a case for Brock Purdy:

"Brock Purdy isn’t just a good QB, he’s a great QB. He is a top 5 QB in the league, and the 49ers just don’t appreciate what he brings to the table."

He then described a dream scenario for both franchises:

"They should call the Niners and offer them... maybe the first-round pick. Offer the ninth pick and then pay Brock Purdy $60,000,000, because you don’t get the opportunity to get a QB like that very much."

He later wrote in a follow-up article that given Purdy's passing struggles in non-dry weather, the Saints and their Superdome would be a great fit for him. Meanwhile, the 49ers get a chance to rebuild, even potentially by making a shocking move for Shedeur Sanders, whose Hall of Fame father Deion played for the team.

Analyst proposes Brock Purdy-TJ Watt trade

Speaking of trades, former defensive lineman-turned-analyst Chris Canty suggested an even more outrageous one on ESPN Radio's UnSportsmanLike: Brock Purdy to the Pittsburgh Steelers for TJ Watt.

His rationale was that the AFC North franchise could immediately solve its quarterback conundrum without having to stand Aaron Rodgers' dithering, while returning 49ers DC Robert Saleh would get another dominant defender to join Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

But fellow analyst and former guard Laken Tomlinson chastised him, calling the proposal "disrespectful" to a top-tier quarterback who simply does not "grow on trees" on First Take (discussion starts at 6:15):

"He's not in tier one -- but he's right there. He's a guy you can win a championship with. There's no question about it... Why in the world would the San Francisco 49ers make that trade? It makes absolutely no sense."

He continued:

"And for anyone who says [49ers head coach] Kyle Shanahan can go out here and plug-and-play any quarterback, we saw that with Jimmy Garoppolo, and I think everyone on this panel would say that Brock Purdy is significantly better than Jimmy Garoppolo."

Behind Purdy, the other quarterbacks on the SF roster are Mac Jones and Tanner Mordecai.

