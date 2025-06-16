"It's not a perfect match" - 49ers legend raises red flags about Aaron Rodgers’ fit in Steelers’ offense

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning a new chapter with each other in the 2025 season, as both sides seek their first Super Bowl appearance since they played each other at SB XLV over a decade and a half ago. However, there have been many doubters of the viability of this partnership, and Steve Young is among them.

Speaking on Rich Eisen's eponymous show on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers legend said he considered the multiple-time MVP's passing exploits incompatible with his new team's historically run-heavy offensive approach (from 01:52 in the video below):

"It’s not a perfect match... for who he wants to be and what the Steelers are doing, even philosophically. So they’re going to have to figure out how to fit together. And you saw what happened with the Jets — didn’t fit very well. And I’m worried that they might not fit perfectly with Pittsburgh."

As for how head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could make it work, he suggested tapping into Rodgers' processing "superpower" (from 2:49):

"If your processing power is better than average, you want the ball out. So you need. So you need people that can get into space... go get people who are talented, who can get in there, find the space in the defense, and get the ball out."

Steelers predicted to win 10 games for third straight season with Aaron Rodgers

Before Aaron Rodgers arrived, the Steelers had one of the league's worst quarterback rooms in Skylar Thompson, returnee Mason Rudolph, and rookie Will Howard. Thus, he was seen as an upgrade who could at least maintain the team's 21-year streak of not having a losing record.

CBS' Jeff Kerr foresees it continuing to happen under the team's former Super Bowl tormentor, who will have weapons like Jaylen Warren, DK Metcalf, and Pat Freiermuth at his disposal. He predicts the same outcome as in the last two seasons, where they went 10-7, from this revamped roster:

"Pittsburgh isn't elite, but this team is good enough to make the playoffs (the Steelers did make it last year with the Russell Wilson-Justin Fields combination). They should win 10 games with Rodgers at quarterback (if he stays healthy)."

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers begin their season on September 7 at the New York Jets. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS.

