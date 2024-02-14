49ers OL Jon Feliciano calls out Jalen Carter for threatening to murder him, rips Eagles DT for dragging his kids in beef

Jon Feliciano is not the happiest person in the world right now.

His San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl LVIII, 22-25, in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs, which he initially blamed on a missed block before backtracking. That got the attention of the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter, who posted an Instagram story about the veteran offensive lineman trash-talking about the rookie defensive tackle's car accident just over a year ago, which killed one of Carter's teammates.

"Same dude who spoke on my dead teammate and the reason I was emptional during our game mmh," Carter wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Feliciano did not hold back, claiming that Carter had threatened to kill him and even mentioned his children.

Expand Tweet

Where did Jon Feliciano-Jalen Carter feud begin? 49ers lineman had initially called out teammate

This beef, however, began in the most innocent of ways.

During overtime of said Super Bowl, the 49ers had themselves positioned at the Chiefs' red zone. Right tackle Colton McKivitz was assigned to block star defensive tackle Chris Jones and ended up allowing a rush, causing Brock Purdy to throw an incompletion and forcing Kyle Shanahan to call for a field goal.

Expand Tweet

In an attempt to deflect the blame, Feliciano implied that right guard Spencer Buford was the one responsible.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The tackle soon apologized:

Expand Tweet

All of this eventually caught the attention of Carter, leading to the spat above.

Who is Jon Feliciano? A brief overview of 49ers offensive lineman's NFL career

Before Tuesday, one could easily perceive Jon Feliciano as just another nameless lineman, but he has had quite a career.

Drafted 128th overall by the then-Oakland Raiders, he saw limited time in his four seasons there but did help the team reach the playoffs as a sophomore, their first postseason appearance since the death of former owner Al Davis. In 2019, he joined the Buffalo Bills and became their starting right guard, helping them return to the playoffs.

Feliciano would spend 2020 and 2021 in Orchard Park before being released and joining the New York Giants, where he was moved to center and excelled, helping the team go as far as the Divisional Round. In 2023, he joined the San Francisco 49ers and played in various positions, but mainly guard.