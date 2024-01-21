Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are set to host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium for a place in the NFC Championship Game. The visitors are coming off a shocking 48-32 thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Wildcard Round of the playoffs, and many are backing them to pull off another upset win against the 49ers.

However, McCaffrey has other plans. The running back, who sat out of the 49ers' last regular season game with a calf injury, is cleared to play. He showed up to Levi's Stadium in a shiny all-black outfit that instantly went viral on social media.

The 49ers superstar's outfit provoked one prevailing sentiment among fans on social media. Here are some of their comments:

Christian McCaffrey finished the regular season with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He became the first player since Emmitt Smith in 1995 to lead the league in rushing yards from Week 1 until the end of the regular season. McCaffrey will look to carry his regular-season form into the playoffs as the 49ers chase that elusive Super Bowl title.