49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody puts blame on Taylor Swift for not being able to practice at Levi’s Stadium amid preseason struggles

Being a rookie in the NFL preseason, you want to make a good impression, but San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody is off to a shaky start. And he's jokingly blamed Taylor Swift.

With two preseason games in the rearview mirror, Moody struggled in both as he missed two field goals in the first game and followed up with a missed extra point the following week.

Of course, these miscues happen to the best, but Jake Moody is fighting for a roster spot with Robbie Gould no longer on the team. In a somewhat joking fashion, Moody has blamed star signer Taylor Swift for his misses.

You might be wondering exactly what an NFL kicker would be blaming Swift for missing kicks, right?

With Swift's concerts at Levi's Stadium, Moody hasn't been able to practice on the field since OTA's per The Bleacher Report, and the kicker was asked after his second game why that was the case by The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

"With all the Taylor Swift concerts and stuff, we haven't been able to get in there," Moody said.

While Moody has missed some kicks, he did make the game-winner against the Denver Broncos, so there's that. But the 49ers look to be confident with Jake Moodyas he was a high pick (third round), and San Francisco will no doubt give him all the time he needs to prove he's the solution at kicker.

Jake Moody and 49ers on collision course with Eagles in NFC?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The 49ers, for some, have the best roster not only in the NFC but the NFL. Of course, the quarterback situation has now been solved somewhat with Brock Purdy being the starter and Sam Darnold the backup (just where this leaves Trey Lance is unknown).

Moody, if he makes the roster, will be called upon to help push the 49ers into the playoffs and possibly even further. Gould made 27 of his 32 field-goal attempts last season, so that will be the bar for Moody in 2023.

Gould also made 50 out of his 51 extra points, so the 49ers had a reliable kicker on their hands, and they are hoping that Moody can be just as effective.

In the postseason, points are like gold, and for the 49ers to get revenge on the Eagles for dumping them out of the playoffs last year, Moody will need to step up in a big way.

