49ers vs Lions injury report: Latest on Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Sam LaPorta for NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions are set to face off in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The game will be a battle between the first and third seeds and should be entertaining.

However, both teams enter the matchup with injury concerns for some of their best players. This article will look at the injury report ahead of the game and the possibility of both teams fielding some Pro Bowl-caliber talents.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deebo Samuel's injury status for NFC championship game

Deebo Samuel is one of the San Francisco 49ers most essential players. The versatile wide receiver is key to coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, and the 49ers had their worst run in the 2023 regular season when he was out injured.

Deebo Samuel injured his shoulder on the first drive of Saturday's 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers and ended up playing three snaps in the first quarter, six in the second quarter and none after halftime. According to ESPN, Deebo Samuel did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough. That means he is in a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the NFC championship game.

Expand Tweet

Christian McCaffrey's injury status for NFC championship game

Christian McCaffrey is another vital part of Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, and the Stanford alum is arguably the league's best running back. Christian McCaffrey is a do-it-all running back, and he is the heart and soul of the 49ers.

Thankfully for San Fran, Christian McCaffrey did not sustain an injury in the victory over the Green Bay Packers. Barring any unfortunate events, Christian McCaffrey will be racking up rushing yards against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Sam LaPorta's injury status for NFC championship game

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is having one of the best rookie seasons for a tight end since George Kittle. The Iowa State alum has quickly become quarterback Jared Goff's safety blanket, and he has a Pro Bowl nod in his first year in the NFL.

Sam LaPorta is as tough as they come, with the pass catcher playing throughout the playoffs with a bone bruise in his left knee that he picked up in Week 18. LaPorta will be on the gridiron on Sunday as Sam LaPorta aims to help the Lions pull off an upset win over the highly favored San Francisco 49ers.