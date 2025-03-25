  • home icon
  49ers WR sympathizes with Xavier Restrepo after Miami standout's disappointing 40-yard dash



By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 25, 2025 19:12 GMT

NFL: 2025 Combine (image credit: IMAGN)

Xavier Restrepo is one of the more intriguing wide receivers in the 2025 NFL draft class as the Miami Hurricanes senior had an electric season and continued to grow into a big-time receiver over the previous two seasons. During the Miami Hurricanes' pro day on Monday, Restrepo ran a 4.76-second 40-yard dash, which was underwhelming from what was expected.

Jauan Jennings understands running a slower speed than expected in the 40-yard dash as the San Francisco 49ers WR recorded 4.72 seconds during the 2020 NFL Combine. He sympathized with Restrepo with a message on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

"Aw i kno how this feels. They'll never let it down," Jennings wrote.

Jauan Jennings shows support for Xavier Restrepo (image credit: instagram/u_aintjj)

Restrepo finished last season with 69 receptions for 1,127 yards (16.3 yards per catch) with 11 touchdowns. It will be interesting to see what this less-than-ideal time will do to his draft stock with less than one month away from the draft.

Xavier Restrepo & Robert Griffin III respond to his 40-yard dash time

Xavier Restrepo may have heard some of the criticism that popped up after he ran his 40-yard dash as some people speculated that he shouldn't be drafted. The WR posted a now-deleted message on X.

"P.S. time to put a ball down and play.. man vs man no more stop watches," Restrepo tweeted on Monday.
He was met with a positive post by former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III.

"Xavier Restrepo’s 40 time DOESN’T MATTER. Restrepo played 90.5% of his snaps as slot merchant last year. Watch his tape and you will see he knows when he is open in man or zone and how to separate to win on ones. A QBs best friend for moving the chains," Griffin tweeted on Monday.
The conversations about Restrepo's draft stock will continue but Griffin brought up a good point. Restrepo was a massive weapon for the Hurricanes out of the slot receiver position in 2024 and showcased the ability to break open against different types of defenses.

Would you want your team to draft Restrepo in the 2025 NFL draft?

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
