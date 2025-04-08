4x All-Pro safety Justin Simmons reveals three preferred landing spots after Falcons stint

NFL free agent safety Justin Simmons has highlighted how he wants to play for a competitive, playoff team in the next stage of his career.

Ad

While appearing on the popular 'Up And Adams Show' on Tuesday alongside NFL analyst Kay Adams, Simmons made clear that he wants to go to a franchise that has a chance to go to the playoffs next year.

"The only attractiveness is a team that's going to give themselves a chance to go to the playoffs and go win, as much as I'll always be a Denver Bronco. I know the eight years that I was there were rough and not having a playoff appearance... Baker and Tampa have been doing really well in that division for a while. And so going to Atlanta thinking there was a chance there to make something special happen."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Simmons then continued by highlighting the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Cincinnati Bengals as teams who have what he is looking for in his next team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"But I said in a podcast maybe a couple of weeks ago, maybe a month ago, but teams like Buffalo, Philly, Cincinnati, teams like that that have always been in the mix. And obviously, Philly just went in it last year. It'd be special."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Simmons has had a long and successful career in the NFL since being drafted in the third round, No. 98 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He is a four time Second-team All-Pro, a two time Pro Bowler, and tied for first in interceptions in 2022.

Last season with Atlanta, Simmons had 62 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, and two interceptions for the Falcons.

Will Justin Simmons sign in Buffalo, Philadelphia, or Cincinnati?

Each of the Bills, the Eagles, and the Bengals could all do with some extra help in the secondary in 2025. Though each team does have at least one talented player, Simmons has proven that he is still one of the league's very best at the position.

According to the popular sports financial and contract company 'Spotrac', Simmons currently has a market value around a one year, $5.8 million deal. That contract would put Simmons into the same financial category as Harrison Smith, Jordan Poyer, Kevin Byard, and Jimmie Ward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.