4x Olympic gold medalist delivers final verdict on Tyreek Hill vs Noah Lyles debate with Mike Tyson anology

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest wide receivers that we have seen in the National Football League and he wants to prove his speed. There have been discussions regarding him racing Noah Lyles, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100 meters. However, not everyone believes it would even be close.

While appearing on Tuesday's edition of "The Rich Eisen Show", four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson discussed how Noah Lyles would dominate against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a 100-meter race.

"Let's go back to [Mike] Tyson and [Jake] Paul. They tried and failed to make that into some compelling competition. I think people are beyond that, I think nobody is going to fall for that anymore... And then as soon as it started, you're like no."

Johnson continued by discussing how Hill is not going to beat people below Lyles, let alone him.

"Look man, like let me tell you, if it's a track meet, if it's a track race, it's 100 meters. That's a race. Tyreek can't beat the 20th, 30th-ranked 100-meter runner in the world."

It will be interesting if there ever is an actual race, but Michael Johnson is certainly not expecting anything close to a competitive matchup.

Tyreek Hill trade anniversary discussion

Tyreek Hill has been one of the best receivers of the last handful of years and the three-year anniversary of the trade that sent Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins recently passed. Hill wrote a simple message thanking the Dolphins for "changing his life" on Twitter.

The trade saw the Kansas City Chiefs trade away Hill for the following draft picks:

2022 1st

2022 2nd

2022 4th

2023 4th

2023 6th

The trade happened after the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl. It was announced that the Dolphins and Hill agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million guaranteed. He is currently under contract until after the 2026 season, in which he would be in his age-33 season.

