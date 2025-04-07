4x Pro Bowler Marcel Reece makes his thoughts known on Andy Reid calling fullbacks "extinct"

Four-time Pro Bowler Marcel Reece responded to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid calling the fullback position "extinct." Reece believes Reid is very strategic, and while he says fullbacks are extinct, he's still using them in his offense, just under a different name.

Reece was made aware of Reid's recent comments when he appeared on "Up & Adams" on Monday. The former Seattle Seahawk explained how Reid may still use fullbacks in his offense today.

"Andy Reid is very strategic as well because he may say fullback is extinct, and then he'll get one," he said. "And then he has a lot of guys that are built like fullbacks, but he won't call them fullbacks. He'll call them right end number two ... They're just calling us tight ends now. And then they, you know, Andy Reid, his offense is so diverse and so creative.

"What he does is he'll put 12th personnel or TE personnel, put two tight ends in the game, return motion them back into the backfield and use him as a fullback. So fullbacks aren't extinct in the league. He's just trying to be strategic and play a little coy with people."

Kansas City Chiefs using offseason to get back to Super Bowl-winning ways in 2025

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Fullback or not, the Kansas City Chiefs are using this offseason to hopefully get back to their Super Bowl-winning ways in 2025. Last season, the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl yet again, but this time, the Philadelphia Eagles snapped their Lombardi Trophy winning streak in New Orleans. In the postseason, one of the Chiefs' issues was their ability to keep Patrick Mahomes upright, as he was sacked repeatedly.

While the loss of guard Joe Thuney certainly hurts, as he was traded to the Chicago Bears, the team signed San Francisco 49ers tackle Jaylon Moore to hopefully end their search for a starting left tackle. The team also signed defensive back Kristian Fulton to pair up with Trent McDuffie in the secondary. With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, Kansas City will likely continue to bolster its offense to retain its dominant position in the AFC.

With the 31st pick in the NFL draft, the Chiefs will likely look at the offensive line, making sure to keep Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback of his generation, protected so he can continue his dominant ways in the passing game.

