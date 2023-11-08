4x Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski settles debate between Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow

Rob Gronkowski is well-qualified to speak about good quarterback play. Having spent his entire career playing for Tom Brady, whether it was with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was privileged to witness greatness in every team he played.

With the former tight end spending his morning with an appearance at the Up & Adams Show on FanDuel TV, he was asked about whether he thinks Lamar Jackson is better than Joe Burrow at this moment. And he did not hesitate:

Lamar Jackson is currently the better quarterback. He's throwing the ball better than he ever has, and while he is sitting in the pocket, he's leaving the NFL with 71.5 completion percentage rate; when he's not in the pocket, he's running the ball for another 20 yards. The only QB ever who led the NFL in rushing to completion percentage was Steve Young in 1994. If Lamar Jackson keeps his pace up right now, he could be the second quarterback ever to do it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

How much is Lamar's new contract worth?

Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement for his contract extension when he signed a five-year, $260 million contract, with $185 million guaranteed.

He wanted his contract to be fully guaranteed, but teams in 2023 are unwilling to do so. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was critical of Deshaun Watson's contract, which was fully guaranteed at signing, due to what that may cause other teams to do.

Jackson, who does not have an agent, individually negotiated the contract with the franchise.

Rob Gronkowski is set to go to the Hall of Fame

When Rob Gronkowski first retired, he had already decimated several NFL records, such as the most touchdowns in a single season by a tight end (18). Gronk is a four-time First-Team All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

He was arguably the most dominant player on the field almost as his athleticism and his technique for both blocking and receiving made him almost unstoppable.

Rob Gronkowski then added another ring to his collection with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after coming back from retirement, before officially calling it a career in 2022.