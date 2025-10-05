"5-0 in London might need to relocate": NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson's fiery message after Vikings' win over Browns

The Minnesota Vikings came from behind to clinch a hard-fought 21 -17 win against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Week 5 clash on Sunday.The Vikings had several injuries heading into their second consecutive game in Europe, but their star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, stepped up against the Browns.After the win, Jefferson highlighted the Vikings' unbeaten run in Europe with a fiery message.&quot;“Come on now! Don’t count us out now! We always get this dub in London! Always! Let’s go!&quot; Jefferson said to the camera.Fans reacted to the Vikings extending their winning streak to five games in London.&quot;5-0 in London, might need to relocate.&quot;Julian Garcia @terpsuLINK5-0 in London might need to relocate&quot;There’s no debate Justin Jefferson is the best in the NFL and a future Hall of Famer.&quot;Jason Harmon @_jason_777LINKThere’s no debate Justin Jefferson is the best in the NFL and a future Hall of Famer.&quot;By the time Justin Jefferson's career is over, you won’t be able to name 5 better WRs all time.&quot;Paul Booming @blakeboomingLINKBy the time Justin Jefferson career is over you won’t be able to name 5 better WRs all time&quot;We don’t deserve Justin Jefferson. Truly just the best receiver in football.&quot;Tanner Weber @Purple_PostLINKWe don’t deserve Justin Jefferson. Truly just the best receiver in football.&quot;There isn't a WR alive who can take over a game like Justin Jefferson. He was dominant today against a great defense.&quot;JV @JVSwapsLINKThere isn't a WR alive who can take over a game like Justin Jefferson. He was dominant today against a great defense.Despite franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy missing his third consecutive game, Jefferson had an immense presence on the field, making seven catches for 123 yards.Justin Jefferson climbs all-time list after solid performance against Browns in LondonDuring the game, Justin Jefferson passed Hall of Famer Jerry Rice to become the wide receiver with the third most receptions in the first six NFL seasons. Jefferson has 7881 yards to his name and is only behind Torry Holt (8156) and Jerry Moss (8375) on the list.While the team is struggling with injuries to several starters, the four-time Pro Bowl claimed the team has enough &quot;playmakers.&quot;“We have the playmakers in this room,” Jefferson said. “All we gotta do is just feed us and let us go eat.”The 26-year-old also thanked the fanbase for sticking with the team and showing their support on the road.“We have the best fan base in the league. They always travel, they always show us support,” he said. “I love em’ so much.”Jefferson has formed a solid partnership with fill-in signal-caller Carson Wentz, turning in his second consecutive 100-yard effort, making 17 catches in his last two games with Wentz.