5 best free agent wide receivers in 2024 feat. Mike Evans

There is only one more game left in the 2023-2024 NFL season. After Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, the 2024 off-season will officially begin with free agency looming right around the corner.

Many teams will look to upgrade their roster in the off-season as there will be many impactful free agents on the market once the season begins.

Here's a look at the top five best free agent wide receivers this off-season:

Best free agent wide receivers in 2024

#1 - Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals)

Tee Higgins is arguably the best wide receiver this off-season. The Bengals will have a tough choice to make on whether or not they will try to retain the star wide receiver.

Of course, they would love to, but wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is due for a contract extension, and it'll be hard to pay both wideouts.

Higgins was Cincy's second-round draft pick in 2020 and has been an impactful receiver ever since. He caught 67 passes for 908 yards and scored six touchdowns as a rookie. He would record back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in 2021 and 2022. He missed five games this past season, but set a career high averaging 15.6 yards per catch.

#2 - Michael Pittman Jr. (Indianapolis Colts)

Like Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr. was the Colts' second-round pick in 2020. He only recorded 503 receiving yards and one touchdown his rookie season but exploded for a sophomore season.

In his second season in the NFL, Pittman caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and scored six touchdowns. He had a drop in production in 2022, catching 99 passes for 925 yards and four scores.

This past season in his contract year, Pittman Jr. set career highs in receptions (109) and yards (1,152) while establishing himself as the true No. 1 wide receiver.

#3 - Calvin Ridley (Jacksonville Jaguars)

After missing the 2022 season due to illegal gambling, Calvin Ridley responded with a bounce-back season on a new team this past season.

In his first season with the Jaguars, Ridley recorded 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. Not bad for a guy who hasn't played since October of 2021.

Ridley was Trevor Lawrence's main target and led the Jags in yards and receiving touchdowns. If Jacksonville doesn't retain him, he will have a lot of teams interested in him this off-season.

#4 - Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The ageless wonder. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shot themselves in the foot by not securing a long-term with Mike Evans before the start of this season.

Evans wanted to sign a long-term deal with the team before the start of last season, as he's nearing the end of his career. Because the two sides couldn't agree on a deal, Evans had his 10th consecutive season of, at least, 1,000 receiving yards, while adding 79 catches and a league-leading 13 touchdowns.

While Evans is aging (he'll be 31 at the start of the season), he's shown no signs of slowing down and may have a team give him a decent multi-year contract.

#5 - Gabriel Davis (Buffalo Bills)

Gabriel Davis has been a solid No. 2 wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He's recorded, at least, 35 catches, 500 yards, and six touchdowns in each season he's been in the NFL. While he hasn't put up numbers like the other wide receivers on this list, Davis has shown flashes of having monster games from time-to-time. Davis is good option for any team that needs help at the wide receiver position.