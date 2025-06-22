5 days after Shedeur Sanders' speeding violation, Bomani Jones uses Henry Ruggs tragedy to caution Browns QB

Shedeur Sanders recently made headlines during the 2025 NFL offseason for all of the wrong reasons. He reportedly received his second speeding ticket in just the month of June, and this time, he was apparently driving over 100 miles per hour.

Bomani Jones is one of the many around the league who have chimed in their takes on the controversial situation. He recently did so during episode of his The Right Time podcast, where he encouraged Deion Sanders to remind his son of what happened to Henry Ruggs just a couple of years ago.

Jones stated:

"If I were Deion, or anybody else that's around him, my thing wouldn't have been, 'Hey man, everybody speeds now and then. It ain't that big of a deal.' Nah brother, it is a big deal. It's not a big deal that requires me to demoralize or to wag my finger at you. It's to let you know, that Henry Ruggs thing, that could be you."

Henry Ruggs was charged with a DUI and vehicular manslaughter for a tragic incident in 2021 during his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is currently in prison, so Bomani Jones reminded Shedeur Sanders that he is lucky that nobody got hurt in his situation, but it could happen to him, too.

Jones then reflected on his own past and admitted that he too has been guilty of severe speeding before. He reminded Sanders of the dangers of doing so and what he's actually putting at risk.

Jones explained:

"This is what I would say if I knew him. I don't have many things that I look back on from when I was younger and just be like, 'Man, you was trippin.' I don't have that many of them, but I used to drive really fast. I can think about some of those times and I get a little bit emotional because it was so stupid how much I was putting my actual life in danger."

Jones made it clear that he regrets speeding in the past and urges Sanders to avoid it goping forward. It presents too many risks, such as what happened with Ruggs, so it's not worth the gamble.

Shedeur Sanders' off-field issues could affect his outlook with Browns

Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders was already facing an uphill battle to earn potential playing time for the Cleveland Browns during his rookie season. He reportedly entered camps as the fourth quarterback on their roster, and that doesn't even include Deshaun Watson, who is currently out with an injury.

The polarizing rookie wasn't even the first quarterback the Browns drafted this year as Dillon Garbriel was picked ahead of him. Both of them will also need to compete with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in Cleveland's crowded quarterback room.

Shedeur Sanders appeared to have an opportunity to climb up their depth chart, especially considering his potential upside as a prospect. It's unclear at this point if his off-field issues will impact his general outlook and overall status within the franchise, but one would believe that it certainly won't help his case for earning a solidified role in their offense.

