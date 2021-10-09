5 most memorable NFL London games of all time

NFL games in London are back and fans in the UK will be treated to NFL action this week as well as next. The New York Jets take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Miami Dolphins next week.

While it's unfortunate for NFL London fans that both games will feature teams with losing records, that doesn't mean the games won't be thrilling.

Kendall Baker @kendallbaker On Sunday, the NFL will play its 29th regular-season game in London. And for the 29th straight time, it will not feature two winning teams (1-3 Jets vs. 1-3 Falcons).The streak will hit 30 straight next week when the Dolphins (currently 1-3) play the Jags (currently 0-4). On Sunday, the NFL will play its 29th regular-season game in London. And for the 29th straight time, it will not feature two winning teams (1-3 Jets vs. 1-3 Falcons).The streak will hit 30 straight next week when the Dolphins (currently 1-3) play the Jags (currently 0-4). https://t.co/72YKajLlVv

In fact, if the past is any indication, there is a good chance that the NFL London games can conjure up memories that last a lifetime. Here's a look at some of the best NFL London games over the years:

NFL London games that left an imprint in our minds

#1 - New Orleans Saints 37, San Diego Chargers 32 (2008)

There is nowhere else to begin when we think of NFL London games. Drew Brees returned to haunt the Chargers, his former team, with the Saints as they went on to record a victory in the highest scoring NFL London game ever. Brees and his successor, Philip Rivers, combined to throw for six touchdowns and 680 passing yards in a wildly entertaining game.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars 34, Buffalo Bills 31 (2015)

The Jacksonville Jaguars made London their second home and enjoyed a 2015 victory over the Buffalo Bills. It was not just the score, though, that made this game so memorable. The Jags were up 27-3 at one point before falling 31-27 behind, only to comeback and win the game.

#3 - Cincinnati Bengals 27, Washington 27 (2016)

Ties are common in soccer leagues, so it was only fitting that Wembley Stadium hosted a tie of its own. Even after overtime, neither team could separate from the other, although Washington missed a field goal in the extra period.

#4 - Detroit Lions 22, Atlanta Falcons 21 (2014)

The Atlanta Falcons do not merely limit their choking ability to the confines of the United States. In the game, they jumped out to a 21-0 lead and had 30 minutes to preserve it. Instead, they let the Detroit Lions stage a comeback and win by a point.

#5 - Los Angeles Chargers 20, Tennessee Titans 19 (2018)

This game was memorable because of its ending. At 20-19, if the Tennessee Titans had chosen to kick a field goal, they would have tied the game and forced it into overtime. Instead, they tried a two-point conversion in which they failed and handed over the win to the Los Angeles Chargers.

