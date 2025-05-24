5 months after controversy on Travis Hunter's fiancée Leanna, analyst gives bold "prenuptial" take ahead of Jags star's wedding

The reports of Travis Hunter getting married to fiancée, Leanna, in Tennessee this weekend is making a lot of headlines. During Friday's episode of the “Smoke Somethin Drink Somethin” podcast, host Jeff Barnes gave his honest opinion about Hunter’s wedding and why the usual talk about a prenuptial agreement is missing the point.

Barnes says it’s not Leanna’s past that matters. What matters is that she gives Hunter stability. That said, even though many people feel that Hunter needs a prenuptial agreement, Jeff thinks Hunter’s focus is different.

"I told y’all—he don’t need to sign a prenuptial," Barnes said. "You know what the prenuptial is for Travis Hunter? The prenuptial for Travis is he gets to go play golf, he gets to go fish, and he gets to play football—and she doesn’t get in the way. He gets to get on his boat, he gets to ride in his truck, and she doesn’t get in the way," the podcast host added. [2:41]

Jeff Barnes also talks about Hunter’s tough past. His dad had legal problems, and his family moved around a lot. Thus, Jeff feels Hunter learned early on that love is more important than money.

Barnes then pointed out how Leanna stayed with Hunter during hard times, like when he had problems at Jackson State with injuries, including an ankle issue that caused him to miss multiple game.

Therefore, Jeff believes their relationship is strong beyond fame or money.

Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee sparked controversy during the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony

Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, faced criticism during the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony because of how she reacted when Hunter won. In a video that went viral, everyone around her stood up and cheered, but she stayed seated. She only stood up after Colorado coach Deion Sanders gently patted her on the back. This made people question if she truly supported Hunter.

However, Hunter stood by Lenee. He said people were too involved in their personal life and that she had always been loyal.

Hunter also added that the harsh comments online had really hurt her and caused her a lot of emotional pain. Travis and Leanna have been together since 2022 and got engaged in February 2024.

In April, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars traded up to secure the pick.

