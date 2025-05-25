5 months after deleting TikTok, Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenne returns to flex wedding ring and outfit

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, returns to TikTok after five months. In her first video since December 2024, she showed off her wedding dress and ring alongside her husband, NFL rookie Travis Hunter.
Lenee and Hunter previously left social media after facing a lot of attention during Hunter’s Heisman Trophy win.
The couple got married in May 2025 during a private ceremony in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As a surprise, Hunter gifted Lenee a luxury Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 900 at the wedding.
Hunter was picked No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. He and Lenee have been together since 2022 and got engaged in February 2024.
The wedding included celebrity guests like Lil Wayne and was extra special because Hunter’s dad, Travis Hunter Sr., was allowed to attend.
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee faced intense scrutiny during the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony
Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, went through a lot of drama during the Heisman Trophy ceremony on December 14. One moment that got people talking was when Colorado coach Deion Sanders seemed to ask Lenee to stand and cheer for Hunter after the two-way star was announced as the winner.
Things got worse in December 2024 when old videos and text messages featuring Leanna came out.
This led to people questioning her past. However, Travis came to her defense.
All the negativity online became too much, so both Hunter and Lenee deleted their social media accounts at the end of 2024.
Four months after all the drama, Leanna Lenee made her first public appearance. She stood proudly next to Travis Hunter at the 2025 NFL Draft Night.
Lenee wore a strapless black dress with matching heels and had her hair styled neatly to one side. Her classy look complemented Hunter’s bright pink suit jacket. Together, they were one of the most talked-about couples on the red carpet. She also surprised Hunter with a special gift before the draft. Lenee presented a solid gold Rolex watch and a matching bracelet to the Jaguars' rookie.
