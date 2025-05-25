5 months after deleting TikTok, Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenne returns to flex wedding ring and outfit

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, returns to TikTok after five months. In her first video since December 2024, she showed off her wedding dress and ring alongside her husband, NFL rookie Travis Hunter.

Ad

Lenee and Hunter previously left social media after facing a lot of attention during Hunter’s Heisman Trophy win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple got married in May 2025 during a private ceremony in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As a surprise, Hunter gifted Lenee a luxury Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 900 at the wedding.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hunter was picked No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. He and Lenee have been together since 2022 and got engaged in February 2024.

The wedding included celebrity guests like Lil Wayne and was extra special because Hunter’s dad, Travis Hunter Sr., was allowed to attend.

Ad

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee faced intense scrutiny during the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony

Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, went through a lot of drama during the Heisman Trophy ceremony on December 14. One moment that got people talking was when Colorado coach Deion Sanders seemed to ask Lenee to stand and cheer for Hunter after the two-way star was announced as the winner.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Things got worse in December 2024 when old videos and text messages featuring Leanna came out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This led to people questioning her past. However, Travis came to her defense.

All the negativity online became too much, so both Hunter and Lenee deleted their social media accounts at the end of 2024.

Four months after all the drama, Leanna Lenee made her first public appearance. She stood proudly next to Travis Hunter at the 2025 NFL Draft Night.

Lenee wore a strapless black dress with matching heels and had her hair styled neatly to one side. Her classy look complemented Hunter’s bright pink suit jacket. Together, they were one of the most talked-about couples on the red carpet. She also surprised Hunter with a special gift before the draft. Lenee presented a solid gold Rolex watch and a matching bracelet to the Jaguars' rookie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.