  5 months after being frustrated with Eagles' pass game, A.J. Brown details where team has to improve

5 months after being frustrated with Eagles' pass game, A.J. Brown details where team has to improve

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 25, 2025 15:06 GMT
5 months after being frustrated with Eagles
5 months after being frustrated with Eagles' pass game, A.J. Brown details where team has to improve

A.J. Brown is a key part of the Philadelphia Eagles' offense and remains one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He isn't one to rest on his laurels, and his vocal leadership helps keep his teammates aiming for more.

Brown famously called out the team's pass game in December after a 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. The franchise went on a tear, ending the season with a 2025 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the 2025 season opener a few months away, Brown noted what the team needs to improve on.

“It always boils down to just watching film and you just take notes," Brown said on Saturday, via Yahoo Sports.
"You just take notes of what you did not do really well last year that may have snuck through the cracks that nobody ever realized but you know deep down. Everybody knows their weaknesses and their strengths. You are just trying to find new ways to pick a few things and you focus on that in the summer and during OTAs."
Brown earned second-team All-Pro honors last season. He then wrapped up the campaign with a three-catch, 43 receiving yards and one touchdown performance at the Super Bowl. He played his part in Philadelphia winning its first Super Bowl since 2018, and the first in the Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts era.

What's next for A.J. Brown and the Eagles?

A.J. Brown is preparing for his seventh season as a professional. He has amassed three Pro Bowl nods and three second-team All-Pro selections in his six-year career. Brown is also among the most important players on the reigning Super Bowl champion's offense.

He will look to maintain peak fitness in the upcoming campaign. Brown missed four games in the 2024 regular season due to injury, the first regular season games he missed since his Tennessee Titans days. He'll aim to help propel Philadelphia to back-to-back Vince Lombardi trophies.

The Eagles had a decent draft and remain the team to beat in the stacked NFC. They'll start their title defense with a Week 1 showdown against their archrivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
