5 NFL players with plummeting fantasy football value post 2025 draft ft. Jayden Reed

The 2025 fantasy football season is taking shape now that the NFL Draft has officially concluded. Each year when a new rookie class joins their teams for the upcoming season, it impacts the overall fantasy values of the other players that were already on their rosters. Here are five of the biggest fallers based on the draft results from this year.

Ad

5 fantasy football fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

FF fallers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Chris Godwin

Ad

Trending

Chris Godwin has been consistently reliable in fantasy football during his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he will be an extremely risky pick this year. The franchise surprisingly used their first round pick to select Emeka Egbuka, who should challenge for a starting role in their offense. Add in Jalen McMillan breaking out last year and Godwin's workload is in serious jeopardy.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#4 - Najee Harris

Najee Harris seemed to have land in an ideal situation during the 2025 NFL free agency period when he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. They are a run-heavy offense and have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, while also moving on from JK Dobbins this year. Harris' intriguing upside plummeted when the Chargers added elite prospect Omarion Hampton in the first round.

Ad

#3 - Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson was widely considered to be a bounce back candidate for the New England Patriots after a disappointing fantasy football season last year. This no longer appears to be realistic after they selected TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Stevenson may now serve in a shared backfield or could be outright surpassed as the starter.

#2 - Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed has been the best of the Green Bay Packers wide receivers to target in fantasy football over the past two years. While this could potentially still be the case, his outlook took a major hit during the draft. The Packers selected top prospect Matthew Golden and also picks Savion Williams, so Reed has much more target competition in an already crowded offense.

Ad

#1 - Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren saw his fantasy foootball value significantly rise after the Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Najee Harris during the offseason. This siggested that Warren would get a crack at being their featured running back, but has upise took a major hit after the draft. The Steelers selected one of the top prospects in Kaleb Johnson, who will theoretically fill Harris' previous role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.