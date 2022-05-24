NFL analyst names 5 teams that should take a chance on Odell Beckham Jr. to turn them into Super Bowl contenders

Odell Beckham Jr. is arguably the biggest name left on the NFL free agency market. The LSU product has become a household name in the league over the years, thanks to his jaw-dropping plays. Need we remind you of this stunner against the Dallas Cowboys?

Arguably the best catch in the history of the NFL.



But despite his talents, the wide receiver currently finds himself without a team for the upcoming season. Beckham played a crucial role down the stretch for the Los Angeles Rams on their way to Super Bowl LVII, but an ACL tear on the night of the big game has caused his potential suitors to move cautiously.

The Rams have shown interest in bringing him back next season, but NFL analyst Eric D. Williams feels these teams should swoop in for the wideout before the defending champions pick up the superstar once again:

"Teams with Super Bowl aspirations such as the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots witnessed the impact Beckham had for the Rams down the backstretch of last season and in the playoffs. Why not take a chance on a veteran receiver who can make impact plays and push your team over the top?"

Williams threw in some interesting names. The Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs lost their No. 1 wide receivers in the offseason to trades. Both sides would be a tempting proposition for Beckham, as he'd get to catch from either Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, too, could use some reinforcements given the dramatic exit of Antonio Brown last season. A move to the AFC East has been teased in the past as well. Either way, Beckham would again get to work with two of the league's emerging superstars in Josh Allen and Mac Jones.

Rams still keen on bringing back Odell Beckham Jr. to LA

Rams head coach Sean McVay recently spoke with Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show and made his desire to bring back the stud clear:

"Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team. He's a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship [with]. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate. Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That's the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams."

In his four postseason games with the Rams, Beckham Jr. recorded 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including the first touchdown in Super Bowl LVI, so it's no surprise that the franchise wants him back on their roster.

