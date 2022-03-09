2022 NFL free agency: 5 players who are likely to be paid more than they deserve 

Next week marks the start of the new league year on March 16th, and teams will be allowed to negotiate deals with free agents and make official trades. Many players hitting the market will expect a specific price tag for their range, and while some players will have hotter markets, others won't gain the interest they're anticipating.

Here are five players who could be paid more than expected in free agency

#1 - CB Carlton Davis

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As one of the top free-agent corners to hit the market, Carlton Davis will likely get a big payday from a new team following a departure from the Buccaneers. At age 25, Davis has not played in an entire season, which is concerning, and he has not yet earned Pro-Bowl honors. At 206 lbs and 6'1", Davis has good size for a corner and uses his physicality to his advantage. Davis is a solid corner, but the CB market will be weak this off-season, likely resulting in Davis getting a big payday.

#2 - WR Allen Robinson

Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Rams

The best-case scenario happened for Allen Robinson. The Packers franchise-tagged Davante Adams, the Bucs franchise-tagged Chris Godwin, and the Chargers re-signed Mike Williams to a three-year $60 million deal. With those three receivers off the market, Robinson is the best wide receiver on the market and will have a lot of interest, getting a potentially big payday.

#3 - WR Russell Gage

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

Russell Gage has emerged as a reliable receiver in the last few years in Atlanta. Following Julio Jones' departure and Calvin Ridley's unexpected exit from the game last season, Gage has had his two most productive seasons in the previous two years. With Ridley being suspended for the entire 2022 season due to illegal gambling, it will be interesting to see if Atalanta will pay Gage a little more than expected to retain him and not lose their two primary receivers next season.

#4 - Edge Chandler Jones

Chandler Jones Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks

Chandler Jones is the best edge rusher in this free agency class. Depending on what kind of contract he's offered, Jones could be in for a big payday if an edge rush-needy team offers big money to sign him. Last year, in his 10th season in the league, Jones recorded 10.5 sacks, showing he's still disruptive off the edge and can become a new team's best defensive player/lineman.

#5 - QB Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston is the best quarterback in free agency, with Teddy Bridgewater right behind him. The expectation is that the Saints will re-sign Winston, but if quarterback-needy teams such as the Steelers and the Commanders don't acquire one soon, they could offer Winston more money than the Saints.

Edited by Piyush Bisht