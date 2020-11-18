The Detroit Lions relied on the right foot of Matt Prater to beat Washington 30-27 in their Week 10 matchup at Ford Field.

The Lions controlled the game on Sunday throughout the first half. The Lions defense held Washington to just three points in the first half and would go into halftime with a 17-3 lead. They would come out in the second half and grow their lead to 21 points.

59 yards FOR THE WIN!!



Another @MattPrater_5 walkoff 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PeYaD4d50I — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2020

Washington would battle back and erase the deficit. The Washington Football Team would lean on an unfamiliar area to build their comeback. The Lions would lean on Prater to escape at home with a victory.

5. Matthew Stafford had a big game for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions leaned heavily on their veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford is the motor to the Lions offense, and they go as far as he takes them. Stafford would have a good game on Sunday against Washington.

The Detroit Lions quarterback would throw for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Stafford would find three different targets on his three scores. Stafford was missing his main target in WR Kenny Golladay. He showed heart and fought all game to make sure the Lions left with a victory.

0:16 was plenty for Matthew Stafford and the #Lions offense.



Watch every play from today's game-winning drive. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/pZ84SVUblb — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 16, 2020

4. Washington continues to struggle on the road

Washington's season has been a nightmare when it comes to playing on the road. Washington is currently 0-4 on the road. The problem with Washington is that their home record is not much better. Washington has three more road games this season to try and get a victory.

Washington has been outscored 114-81 on the road. Their defense has not played well when they're away from FedEx Field. The closest game outside of Sunday's three-point loss was a one-point loss to their division rival New York Giants. Washington will need to clean up their record on the road if they want to compete.

3. Marvin Jones Jr. put together his best game this season

Marvin Jones Jr. hauled in 8 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. This has been the most receiving yards that Jones has recorded all season. This was huge for the Detroit Lions because of the absence of Golladay.

The Detroit Lions need Marvin Jones Jr. to have more games like Sunday's game if they want to keep their name in the mix for the playoffs. Since Golladay is out, Jones moves to the Detroit Lions' No. 1 receiver. Stafford will look his way more if he continues to produce these numbers.

2. Alex Smith made his first start in two years

Alex Smith has not started a football game for Washington in two years. The game on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions was his first start since breaking his fibula and tibia in 2018. Smith played a phenomenal football game for Washington.

Alex Smith put up numbers in a loss during his first start with Washington:



🔺 38/55 Comp/Att

🔺 390 Yards



His first start in 728 days 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MFEgpFi9P9 — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2020

The Washington quarterback would throw for 390 yards. In the last two games that he has appeared in for Washington he has shown signs of the old Alex Smith. Smith has thrown for 715 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in the last two games. If Smith continues to produce big numbers he can make an argument for the starting spot next season.

1. Washington received a boost from their running game

The Washington Football Team has been near the bottom in rushing offense all season. Washington had a big game on the ground on Sunday for the first time since facing the Dallas Cowboys. Washington was led by running back Antonio Gibson.

Washington relied on their rushing offense to make a comeback on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The running backs for Washington would carry the football 26 times for 89 yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Antonio Gibson would lead Washington with 13 carries for 45 yards and 2 touchdowns. Washington played hard but lost a tough one on Sunday.