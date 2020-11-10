The Houston Texans pulled off a 27-25 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a game between two teams that are mathematically still in the playoff hunt -- but not considered playoff contenders at all.

Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton made his first career start, replacing the injured Gardner Minshew. Luton showed a lot of fight and toughness but couldn't get the Jags past Houston and its star QB Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans (2-6) took an early lead, and while they only scored once in the second half, their defense held off the Jaguars (1-7).

5. Jake Luton and DJ Chark Jr. found chemistry

Luton would find receiver DJ Chark Jr. seven times in this game. Their first connection went for 73 yards and a touchdown. The duo would connect six more times throughout the game.

Luton would pass for 304 yards and one touchdown but he also threw one interception. Chark would have his best game of the season against the Houston Texans. Chark would catch 7 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown.

#Jaguars really like rookie Jake Luton.



And here he is...



Luton launches the deep ball to DJ Chark for a 73-yard TD on the opening possession. pic.twitter.com/qAMhQvbWRH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2020

4. The Houston Texans need to get Deshaun Watson more help

The Texans are relying too much on Deshaun Watson. The former Clemson Tigers quarterback is running for his life. The Texans traded away his top target (WR DeAndre Hopkins) and expect him to win football games.

#Texans QB @deshaunwatson is one-of-eight players in NFL history to pass for at least 250 yards and one TD in the first seven games of a season. Watson has also totaled at least 300 passing yards and two TDs in four straight games, which is tied for the longest streak since 2015. pic.twitter.com/4f2OuagZiO — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 6, 2020

Watson is a running back and wide receiver away from getting back to the playoffs. Watson is second behind running back David Johnson in rushing yards for the Texans. If the Houston Texans do not get Watson some help at the skill positions, he will be in for a short career in the NFL.

3. The Jaguars need to play more disciplined

The Jaguars committed four penalties for 78 yards on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Jacksonville has been penalized 57 times this season racking up 457 yards in penalties. They also average 57 penalty yards each game.

The Jaguars are struggling and depleted their roster the past two seasons. They cannot afford to give up so many penalty yards. Committing these penalties will only put more pressure on both the offense and defense of the Jaguars.

2. The Houston Texans need to rebuild their backfield

The Texans have not had a consistent every-down back since Arian Foster. They have relied on their quarterbacks and wide receivers to lead their offense. When your quarterback is second in the team when it comes to rushing, this means it's time to rebuild.

The Houston Texans are currently ranked 31st in rushing yards per game. The trade for David Johnson was meant to help their running game, but that has not panned out. If Houston wants to compete again for the AFC South title, they need to make a big move in their running game.

Next year's NFL Draft is full of talent at running back. Players like Chuba Hubbard, Master Teague III, and Breece Hall would be great additions to the Houston Texans running game. There is one sleeper pick that everyone seems to be overlooking. North Carolina running back Javonte Williams is having a great season for the Tar Heels. He would give the Houston Texans that Arian Foster type of running back.

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars need to draft a quarterback

Jacksonville has tried out Blake Bortles, Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew, and now Jake Luton. Bortles was led by the Jaguars defense to the playoffs. The Jacksonville defense is not what it use to be and now they need a quarterback to lead them.

The Jaguars are in sole possession of the No. 2 pick in the draft. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence may not want to play for the winless New York Jets, who would have the top pick if the draft were today. This makes the Jacksonville Jaguars big fans of the Jets for the rest of the season.

NFL draft order if the draft was today:



1.) New York Jets

2.) Jacksonville Jaguars

3.) Dallas Cowboys

4.) New York Giants

5.) Washington Football Team



3 teams from the NFC East are picking in the top 5. — Jake Taraska (@Jake_Taraska) November 9, 2020

If the Jets can win some football games, the Jaguars would be in line to take Lawrence. The New York Jets could shock the world by not selecting a quarterback at number one. If Lawrence stays in college, the Jaguars will have Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, or Trey Lance from North Dakota State. Either way, the Jaguars will have their quarterback situation figured out by next season.