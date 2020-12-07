5 takeaways from the New Orleans Saints' NFL Week 13 win over the Atlanta Falcons

The New Orleans Saints continue to win without Drew Brees

The Week 13 meeting between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons did not disappoint. Both the Saints and Falcons fought until the very end of this heated game. The New Orleans Saints continue to produce wins while their star veteran quarterback, Drew Brees is out with injury.

The Saints clinched a playoff birth with this victory. The Chicago Bears helped the Saints by blowing a ten-point lead to the Detroit Lions. The win against Atlanta and the Bears loss helped the Saints secure a playoff spot.

Both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints have 5 takeaways to take into the final stretch of the 2020 NFL Season.

The New Orleans Saints are the first team to clinch a playoff spot ✅ pic.twitter.com/QAJQOeQ6Vg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2020

5) Michael Thomas was a big contributor

The New Orleans Saints started utility player Taysom Hill at quarterback for the second week in a row. Hill needed help from key components of the New Orleans Saints offense to succeed. Thankfully, Michael Thomas made a remarkable contribution for the New Orleans Saints against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Thomas would have nine receptions for 105 receiving yards for the New Orleans Saints offense. Although Thomas did not score, his performance was still crucial in the win. Thomas has struggled at times this season. But Sunday's game suggests that he could be back to normal for the New Orleans Saints.

Advertisement

4) Todd Gurley should not have played

The Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley should have not played against the New Orleans Saints. He did not look like himself during the game. The leg injury that made him sit out last week's game clearly played a factor against the New Orleans Saints.

Gurley looked like he was unable to provide the burst of speed that he normal can. He carried the football eight times for 16 yards against the New Orleans Saints. Going into the fourth quarter, Gurley had three carries for -1 rushing yards. He added 17 rushing yards on the penultimate drive of the game. Still, the Atlanta Falcons might have been better off without him on Sunday.

3) New Orleans Saints defense held strong

The New Orleans Saints came into their Week 13 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons with the number one defense in the NFL in total yards. The Saints defense continued to impress on Sunday. They held the Falcons out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.

The Saints defense went 42 straight drives without giving up a touchdown before the Falcons eventually scored. The New Orleans Saints defense is led by defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Trey Hendrickson. Marshawn Lattimore had a tough matchup against Calvin Ridley, but the New Orleans Saints defense held their ground and won the football game with a late stop.

Advertisement

2) Matt Ryan and Julio Jones reconnect

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones put together a great showing for the Atlanta Falcons offense. Jones racked up six catches for 94 yards in his best game in three weeks. Matt Ryan passed for 273 yards, and he threw one touchdown.

julio jones had 6 catches for 94 yards with 1 working hamstring. put some respect on his name 🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/98GJAx8Pp9 — 𝙧𝙖𝙮 ☃️🦋🙁¹¹ (@arkeshrayyy) December 6, 2020

The duo has been quite successful during their time in Atlanta. But this season has not been one of their best seasons together. Still, Sunday's game was a step in the right direction. The Atlanta Falcons need Julio Jones to have more games like this one if they hope to win any games down the stretch.

1) Taysom Hill could be the future starting quarterback

Taysom Hill made his second consecutive start for the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. On the Fox Pre-Game show, the panelists wondered whether Hill will be the future starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Taysom Hill made a strong case for this argument with the game he put together against the Falcons.

Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints quarterback threw his first touchdown pass of the season against the Falcons. Taysom Hill threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. Hill also brings a different look to the Saints offense with his ability to run. Hill ran the football 14 times for 83 yards on Sunday.

If Taysom Hill can become more of a consistent passer and work on his accuracy, he could definitely be the team's starter after Brees retires.