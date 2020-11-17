The Pittsburgh Steelers entered into Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an 8-0 record, the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL this season.

The Steelers were led by a big game from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had been away from the team most of the week due to adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The Steelers defense would also force the Bengals into two turnovers.

RT if your favorite team is still undefeated 💪#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/OeT0pQHDDe — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 16, 2020

Cincinnati showed good signs on defense. The Bengals would hold the Steelers rushing game under 100 yards. Rookie wideout Tee Higgins would have a big day for the Bengals.

Both the Steelers and Bengals gave their fans 5 key takeaways from the rivalry game.

5. Tee Higgins has a big game for the Bengals

The rookie wide receiver out of Clemson would have a big game for the Cincinnati Bengals. Tee Higgins would have 7 receptions for 115 yards. Higgins would also add a touchdown to his stats against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is starting to come out of his shell in his rookie season. Higgins has put together four straight successful games for the Bengals. He went over 100 yards receiving for the second time in his career. The Bengals wideout has caught 24 passes for 389 yards and 2 touchdowns in the last four games.

Advertisement

4. Pittsburgh Steelers need more out of their running game

The Pittsburgh Steelers need more out of running back James Conner and the rest of their running backs. The Bengals defense held the Pittsburgh Steelers rushing game under 100 yards. The Steelers also failed to score a rushing touchdown on Sunday.

Conner has hit a rough patch in the last three games. Conner has only rushed for 105 yards in the last three games for the Steelers. Pittsburgh only rushed for 44 yards on Sunday. If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to make a deep run in the playoffs they need Conner to play a big factor in their running game.

3. The Steelers defense has another game with forced turnovers

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a top five defense. The Steelers defense has stepped up to help them remain undefeated. Pittsburgh's defense forced two fumbles on Sunday against the Bengals and recovered both.

The Steelers will turn to their defensive leaders when they have a game on the line. They turned to the defense to make a big stop against the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers held the Bengals to only one touchdown and got to Joe Burrow four times in this game. If the Steelers want to make a big push towards the Super Bowl, they need their defense to continue to play at a high level.

Advertisement

2. The Cincinnati Bengals have a bright future on offense

The Cincinnati Bengals selected rookie quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick in this year's NFL Draft. That pick has done wonders for the Bengals offense. The Bengals know that receiver A.J. Green is on his way out the door. They went out and drafted Tee Higgins with their second round pick.

Burrow and Higgins have shown great upside as rookies. The Bengals have two other young players on offense that make a big impact. Running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Tyler Boyd are big pieces for the Bengals offense. If the Cincinnati Bengals can add a tight end and a few offensive lineman they could be battling for the AFC North division in the near future.

1. What's next for the Pittsburgh Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger retires?

Ben Roethlisberger has carried the Pittsburgh Steelers since being drafted out of Miami (Ohio). Roethlisberger has etched his name in the Steelers history books as one of the best quarterbacks to play the position. The Steelers need to start thinking about what they're going to do after he retires.

Roethlisberger recorded a huge game for the Steelers on Sunday against the Bengals. Ben Roethlisberger would throw for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns. This season he has passed for over 1,900 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has only thrown four interceptions. The Steelers need to start thinking about the future of their franchise after he retires. We could potentially see the Steelers draft a quarterback in the next year or two.