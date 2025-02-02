5 most viral Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce 2024 season moments leading up to Super Bowl 2025

With the Super Bowl 2025 almost a week away, fans cannot help but enjoy the nostalgia of the best moments from the 2024 season. Throughout the season, the league's favorite couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, made sure to keep fans entertained, both on and off the field. Here are the couple's top five viral moments from last season.

Best moments of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift from the 2024 season

#5 Travis Kelce's Eras Tour debut

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shocked the fans when the Chiefs tight end hopped on the stage at Wembley Stadium in London to mark his debut at the Eras Tour on Jun. 23, 2024. Kelce joined Swift during her "Tortured Poets Department" set and impressed fans with her acting skills in a short act that led to her "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" performance.

#4 Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce Instagram official

Almost a year into her relationship with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift decided to finally make it Instagram official with the Chiefs tight end on Jun. 22, 2024. The "Blank Space" singer shared a birthday post for Prince William, attached with a backstage picture with him and his three kids, and Kelce as the surprise feature. The snapshot was from her concert in London, and the post went viral on Instagram and has reached more than 10 million likes so far.

#3 U.S. Open double date with Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany

Expand Tweet

Another viral moment of 2024 was Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's double date with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany at the U.S. Open in London. Kelce and Swift shared dozens of PDA moments while enjoying the Men's Singles Final game, which instantly went viral across the internet. The couple's U.S. Open date was Sept. 8, 2024.

#2 Shoutout to Travis Kelce at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift has been known to keep her relationships away from media attention, especially romantic ones. However, Sept. 11, 2024, was the first time Taylor Swift publicly talked about Travis Kelce when she gave an adorable shout-out to the Chiefs tight end during the MTV Video Music Awards. During her acceptance speech, Swift can be heard saying:

"This video seems very sad when you watch it, but it was actually the most fun video to make. I would always just hear someone cheering, like, ‘Whoo!’ from across the studio — that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot."

#1 Cozy on-field moments following Chiefs' AFC win

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift was seen tagging along with Travis Kelce in on-field celebrations following the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC win against the Buffalo Bills. The two shared multiple PDA moments on the field after the Chiefs secured their ticket to the Super Bowl 2025 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.