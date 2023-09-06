50 best Amari Cooper-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Amari Cooper was among the top receivers in fantasy football last year. Despite spending almost the entire season sharing the field with Cleveland Browns second-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett, he emerged as a top-10 fantasy wide receiver.

Amari Cooper is a popular name in Fantasy Football so much so that many fantasy football team names are inspired by him. Fantasy football team names for Amari Cooper are a terrific way to cheer on your preferred NFL player while having fun with your league.

Here are the 50 most popular ones:

Amarevenge

Amariana Grande

Amarican Dream

Amarican Go

Amarican Graffiti

Amarican Pie

Amarican Psycho

Amarican Sniper

Amarican Woman

Amari Cooped Something

Amari Cooped-Up

Amari Teenage Riot

Amari’s Air Assault

Amari’s All-Stars

Amari’s Elite Squad

Amari’s Endzone Eruption

Amari’s Fantasy Fireworks

Amari’s Gridiron Glory

Amari’s Touchdown Tango

Amari’s Touchdown Troopers

Comic Book Cooper Hero

Cooped Up

Cooper Heroes

Cooper Troopers

Cooper’s Catch Brigade

Cooper’s Catch Circus

Cooper’s Catch Dominators

Cooper’s Clutch Crew

Cooper’s Connection

Cooper’s Contenders

Cooper’s Corner

Cooper’s Fantasy Thunder

Cooper’s Touchdown Titans

Coops I Did It Again

Coop De Woop

Giorgio Amari

Hanging with Amari Cooper

Hanging with Mr. Cooper

Have Amari Christmas

It’s Too Late to Say Amari

Living In Amarica

Make AmariCarr Great Again

Marvel Cooper Heroes

Mr Coop Runneth Over

Never Too Late to Say Amari

Real-Life Cooper Hero

Storm Coopers

The Amari the Merrier

This Is Amarica

T.D. Cooper

Whatever name you decide on, Cooper's fantasy football club names are a creative and entertaining way to spice up your fantasy league and express your admiration for one of the game's finest receivers.

How did Amari Cooper fare last season?

Cooper had 132 passes thrown his way last season, which was a career high. He was the obvious No. 1 wide receiver, even though the Browns weren't an outfit that relied much on passes.

He amassed 1,178 receiving yards and nine scores in his debut campaign with the Browns, most of which came when the starting quarterback wasn't at center. Cooper, fellow WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and tight end David Njoku contributed to the Browns creating a productive trio.

Amari Cooper offered fantasy managers a top-tier point generator at a lower selection cost. With Deshaun Watson back as the regular starter and the whole offseason trained with the club, fantasy managers are hoping to get an improved output from the 29-year-old Cooper in the upcoming season.

Cooper is a wideout who may be useful for managers, and should Watson improve to the level of performance we witnessed during his time with the Houston Texans, there should be sufficient justification for fantasy players to consider Cooper this season.