50 best Amari Cooper-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Amari Cooper was among the top receivers in fantasy football last year. Despite spending almost the entire season sharing the field with Cleveland Browns second-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett, he emerged as a top-10 fantasy wide receiver.
Amari Cooper is a popular name in Fantasy Football so much so that many fantasy football team names are inspired by him. Fantasy football team names for Amari Cooper are a terrific way to cheer on your preferred NFL player while having fun with your league.
Here are the 50 most popular ones:
- Amarevenge
- Amariana Grande
- Amarican Dream
- Amarican Go
- Amarican Graffiti
- Amarican Pie
- Amarican Psycho
- Amarican Sniper
- Amarican Woman
- Amari Cooped Something
- Amari Cooped-Up
- Amari Teenage Riot
- Amari’s Air Assault
- Amari’s All-Stars
- Amari’s Elite Squad
- Amari’s Endzone Eruption
- Amari’s Fantasy Fireworks
- Amari’s Gridiron Glory
- Amari’s Touchdown Tango
- Amari’s Touchdown Troopers
- Comic Book Cooper Hero
- Cooped Up
- Cooper Heroes
- Cooper Troopers
- Cooper’s Catch Brigade
- Cooper’s Catch Circus
- Cooper’s Catch Dominators
- Cooper’s Clutch Crew
- Cooper’s Connection
- Cooper’s Contenders
- Cooper’s Corner
- Cooper’s Fantasy Thunder
- Cooper’s Touchdown Titans
- Coops I Did It Again
- Coop De Woop
- Giorgio Amari
- Hanging with Amari Cooper
- Hanging with Mr. Cooper
- Have Amari Christmas
- It’s Too Late to Say Amari
- Living In Amarica
- Make AmariCarr Great Again
- Marvel Cooper Heroes
- Mr Coop Runneth Over
- Never Too Late to Say Amari
- Real-Life Cooper Hero
- Storm Coopers
- The Amari the Merrier
- This Is Amarica
- T.D. Cooper
Whatever name you decide on, Cooper's fantasy football club names are a creative and entertaining way to spice up your fantasy league and express your admiration for one of the game's finest receivers.
How did Amari Cooper fare last season?
Cooper had 132 passes thrown his way last season, which was a career high. He was the obvious No. 1 wide receiver, even though the Browns weren't an outfit that relied much on passes.
He amassed 1,178 receiving yards and nine scores in his debut campaign with the Browns, most of which came when the starting quarterback wasn't at center. Cooper, fellow WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and tight end David Njoku contributed to the Browns creating a productive trio.
Amari Cooper offered fantasy managers a top-tier point generator at a lower selection cost. With Deshaun Watson back as the regular starter and the whole offseason trained with the club, fantasy managers are hoping to get an improved output from the 29-year-old Cooper in the upcoming season.
Cooper is a wideout who may be useful for managers, and should Watson improve to the level of performance we witnessed during his time with the Houston Texans, there should be sufficient justification for fantasy players to consider Cooper this season.
