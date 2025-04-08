50-TD RB who ran 4.48 40-yard dash finds his way to Sean Payton's Broncos in Mel Kiper's new mock draft

Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft later this month. In the second round, Kiper has the Denver Broncos picking up what could be their new workhorse back in Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins, who started the first two seasons of his collegiate career with Ole Miss, transferred to Ohio State last season and helped the program win a national championship. Judkins brings 50 career collegiate receiving and rushing touchdowns combined, as well as a 4.48 40-yard dash time to the table. Kiper wrote:

"Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime are atop the Broncos' depth chart at running back right now. Coach Sean Payton is going to be looking for his RB1 at the draft.

"Judkins transferred to Ohio State from Ole Miss, ending up with his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season despite splitting time with TreVeyon Henderson. Judkins also rushed for 45 career touchdowns, and he had back-to-back seasons with more than 20 catches out of the backfield."

The 6-foot, 219-pound junior wrapped up last season with 194 carries for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Judkins was also a big help in the receiving game, catching 22 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Denver Broncos look to fill offensive holes in 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos are looking to fill some holes in their offense with the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those being running back. A selection of Quinshon Judkins certainly makes sense for the franchise, as Denver's leading rusher last season was Javonte Williams, who had 513 yards on the season to go along with just four touchdowns.

He split carries with Jaleel McLaughlin, who finished the season with 496 yards and just one score. Judkins could be the workhorse back that Denver has been looking for, who could also help as a receiver out of the backfield.

Of course, Denver is also on the hunt for a complementary wide receiver to Courtland Sutton. This is likely where Denver could look with their first-round selection.

Of course, a tight end could also be on Sean Payton's mind in the first round, with a class that features several great players at the position, who could also serve as a weapon to the young Bo Nix at quarterback.

Denver's game plan in the draft will become clear when the festivities kick off in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24.

