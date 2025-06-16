53 days after Shedeur Sanders' draft slide, Myles Garrett makes feelings known on Browns QB 

The 2025 NFL draft began 53 days ago, and it was the start of Shedeur Sanders' draft slide.

Sanders had hopes of being a top-five pick but ended up being a fifth-round pick. He fell to Day 3, and the Cleveland Browns took him.

Sanders is now competing for the starting quarterback job, and star defensive end Myles Garrett is pleased with Sanders and his attitude.

"I think everyone's surprised to see him go to the fifth round, but he's come to camp and OTA, with a great attitude," Garrett said. "He’s a hardworking guy, he has a good head on shoulders. He’s always positive, always optimistic, always has smile on his face. You like going to work with people who have that kind of attitude.”

Garrett has a ton of praise for Sanders, as he believes he has the right attitude.

Myles Garrett is also impressed with both the rookie quarterbacks in Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, as they are competing for the starting job.

“All of them look pretty calm,” Garrett said, per the Akron Beacon Journal.

“Just going through their checks, going through their calls, making the plays they need to make, not doing too much right now and they’ll have time to continue to display their talents and it’s just one day at a time. Continue to earn the trust of your coaches and your teammates and I think they’ll be able to open up the game.”

Sanders did impress Garrett and the coaching staff in OTAs, and he'll look to build on that in training camp ahead of the NFL season.

Myles Garrett is confident ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Myles Garrett is the top player on the Cleveland Browns and will play a key role on their defense.

Although Garrett is a one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he believes 2025 is trending towards the best year of his career.

"I look forward to having my best season for sure, and I think it's trending that way," Garrett said, via the team website. "Been really good, and I think everything's pointed in that direction."

Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension after requesting a trade, as he became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Garrett and the Browns will open the season at home on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

