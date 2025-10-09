5x Emmy winner Al Michaels throws shade at Tom Brady with cheeky deflategate jab

Veteran sportscaster and five-time Emmy winner Al Michaels stirred up a bit of controversy about deflategate on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; on Thursday.While talking about how good NFL kickers have been this season, Pat McAfee said the new footballs might be helping. That’s when Michaels cracked a sneaky joke about the scandal.“Pat, I got to ask you a question,” Michaels said. “I mean, to me, it's getting to the point where, you know, two first downs, you kick a field, you’ll win the game. Do you think, do you think they should deflate the kicking?Before he could finish, McAfee jumped in.“Don’t! Ow! Enough, Ow! Get out of here!&quot; McAfee said. &quot;Ladies and gentlemen, this is the Legend Alvin. Ow! F* you Al! Don’t even put that in the universe! Al, don’t say that on the game! Don’t say that on the game, Al! Geez! Trying to get rid of, trying to ruin us!”Michaels fired back while grinning.“You pay me $300,000, I won’t say stop!” Michaels said.The joke was about when Tom Brady and the Patriots were accused of using soft footballs during a 2015 playoff game.Deflategate scandal involving Tom Brady and Patriots led to team's $1M fineDuring the AFC championship game between New England and Indianapolis on Jan. 18, 2015, the Colts noticed that the footballs were soft. After testing, they found some were under the legal pressure limit of 12.5 PSI.The NFL launched an inquiry, and the Wells Report released in May 2015 concluded it was “more probable than not” that Brady was aware.Two Patriots equipment staffers were accused of physically deflating the balls before the game. Brady was suspended for four games for his alleged role, while New England was fined $1 million. The franchise also lost two draft picks (a first-rounder in 2016 and a fourth-rounder in 2017).Brady appealed the suspension multiple times, first winning in federal court, but lost again on appeal. He ultimately served the four-game suspension in the 2016 campaign.Despite the controversy, Brady returned that season and led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory, overcoming a 28-3 deficit versus the Atlanta Falcons.