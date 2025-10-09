  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 5x Emmy winner Al Michaels throws shade at Tom Brady with cheeky deflategate jab

5x Emmy winner Al Michaels throws shade at Tom Brady with cheeky deflategate jab

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 09, 2025 23:10 GMT
5x Emmy winner Al Michaels throws shade at Tom Brady with cheeky deflategate jab
5x Emmy winner Al Michaels throws shade at Tom Brady with cheeky deflategate jab (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Veteran sportscaster and five-time Emmy winner Al Michaels stirred up a bit of controversy about deflategate on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.

Ad

While talking about how good NFL kickers have been this season, Pat McAfee said the new footballs might be helping. That’s when Michaels cracked a sneaky joke about the scandal.

“Pat, I got to ask you a question,” Michaels said. “I mean, to me, it's getting to the point where, you know, two first downs, you kick a field, you’ll win the game. Do you think, do you think they should deflate the kicking?
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before he could finish, McAfee jumped in.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Don’t! Ow! Enough, Ow! Get out of here!" McAfee said. "Ladies and gentlemen, this is the Legend Alvin. Ow! F* you Al! Don’t even put that in the universe! Al, don’t say that on the game! Don’t say that on the game, Al! Geez! Trying to get rid of, trying to ruin us!”
Ad

Michaels fired back while grinning.

“You pay me $300,000, I won’t say stop!” Michaels said.
Ad

The joke was about when Tom Brady and the Patriots were accused of using soft footballs during a 2015 playoff game.

Deflategate scandal involving Tom Brady and Patriots led to team's $1M fine

During the AFC championship game between New England and Indianapolis on Jan. 18, 2015, the Colts noticed that the footballs were soft. After testing, they found some were under the legal pressure limit of 12.5 PSI.

Ad

The NFL launched an inquiry, and the Wells Report released in May 2015 concluded it was “more probable than not” that Brady was aware.

Two Patriots equipment staffers were accused of physically deflating the balls before the game. Brady was suspended for four games for his alleged role, while New England was fined $1 million. The franchise also lost two draft picks (a first-rounder in 2016 and a fourth-rounder in 2017).

Brady appealed the suspension multiple times, first winning in federal court, but lost again on appeal. He ultimately served the four-game suspension in the 2016 campaign.

Despite the controversy, Brady returned that season and led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory, overcoming a 28-3 deficit versus the Atlanta Falcons.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications