5x Pro Bowler Terron Armstead reveals how he'll still be around the NFL after retirement

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Apr 09, 2025 19:24 GMT
On April 5, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that offensive lineman Terron Armstead was retiring from the National Football League.

"#Dolphins five-time Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead is retiring, officially ending a star-studded 12-year career. Armstead was one of the best left tackles of his generation beginning with his stint with the #Saints. Now, he heads into his second career 🎙️."
Armstead then made an appearance on the popular 'Up And Adams Show' alongside NFL analyst Kay Adams on Wednesday and made clear that he wanted to still be around the game of football in some capacity.

"It's still setting in Kay, I'm still trying to get used to the new normal, but it's real, it's here. I'm excited about it. I'm excited about my future. I'm trying to figure out in what capacity I'll be around the game, but I'm sure I won't take my knowledge and experience and lock it away. I want to use it and share it with others."
As is evident from his recent comment's, Armstead appears to be set to remain around the game of football and the National Football League moving forward. However, it is still not fully clear what role Armstead will have around football, whether that will be as a coach, an analyst, or a commentator.

Terron Armstead Career Review

Armstead was originally drafted in the third round, No. 75 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2013 National Football League Draft. He went on to play nine seasons in New Orleans, before signing as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins, a team he represented for another three seasons.

Armstead was a Second-team All-Pro in 2018, as well as a five time Pro Bowler. According to the popular sports financial and contract company 'Spotrac', Armstead's career earnings were $115,863,667 over his 12 year playing career.

Only time will tell what the future has in store for Armstead, however, it is evident that he wants to remain around the game of football despite recently retiring from the NFL.

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
